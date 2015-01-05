B&C’s Annual News Quiz: Can We Talk?
By B&C Staff
We know, 2014 was a bit of a doozy. Unrest, untimely deaths, allegations, acquisitions, cyber attacks, cutbacks, Supreme Court decisions and the Ebola epidemic marked a transformative and challenging year. In the spirit of learning from our experience, let’s see what you remember (and blocked out) as we all prepare to welcome a productive new chapter in 2015.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.