B&C Reschedules Advanced Advertising Event

Due to the threat of a significant snowstorm in the New York area on Feb. 10, B&C and Multichannel News have postponed tomorrow's breakfast panel on advanced advertising. The event, "Advanced Advertising: The Future Is Now," will now be held at the Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan on Monday, Feb. 22.

The rescheduled event will now be held from 3 - 6 p.m. with cocktails and hors d'oeuvres being served. B&C Business Editor Claire Atkinson and Multichannel News Technology Editor Todd Spangler will moderate the panels.

For more information, click here or contact Sandy Friedman at 646-746-6740 or safriedman@reedbusiness.com.