B+C, Next TV Announce Winners of Best of Show Awards at 2023 NAB Show
Awards recognize innovation and excellence in Media & Entertainment technology
B+C and Next TV have announced their Best of Show Awards for the 2023 NAB Show, April 16-19 in Las Vegas. The awards are judged by a panel of industry experts on the criteria of innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry.
The winners will be featured in B+C Multichannel News magazine, read by thousands of broadcast professionals in the United States, around the world and online. In addition, all nominees will be featured in a Best of Show Program ebook.
The Best of Show Awards, from B+C, Next TV and other brands at parent company Future US, were chosen from companies that exhibited at the 2023 NAB Show and submitted nominations.
Here are this year's winners:
B+C --
Amazon Web Services (AWS) -- AWS Studio in the Cloud
Backlight -- Wildmoka | Digital Media Platform
Homatics and THX Ltd. -- HOMATICS™ X THX® Home Click Smart-home theater speaker system
Matrox Video -- Matrox ORIGIN
Next TV --
Vizrt Group -- Viz Vectar Plus
QUANTEEC -- QUANTEEC
Evertz -- Reflektor On-Premise & Cloud Signal Processor
Zixi -- Software Defined Video Platform 5G
Backlight -- Zype Apps Creator
Quickplay and VionLabs -- Quickplay-VionLabs Preview Clips
Cobalt Digital -- SafeLink-8TS-VM (Virtual Machine)
Kent has been a journalist, writer and editor at Multichannel News since 1994 and with Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He is a good point of contact for anything editorial at the publications and for Nexttv.com. Before joining Multichannel News he had been a newspaper reporter with publications including The Washington Times, The Poughkeepsie (N.Y.) Journal and North County News.