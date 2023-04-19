B+C, Next TV Announce Winners of Best of Show Awards at 2023 NAB Show

B+C and Next TV have announced their Best of Show Awards for the 2023 NAB Show, April 16-19 in Las Vegas. The awards are judged by a panel of industry experts on the criteria of innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry.

The winners will be featured in B+C Multichannel News magazine, read by thousands of broadcast professionals in the United States, around the world and online. In addition, all nominees will be featured in a Best of Show Program ebook.

The Best of Show Awards, from B+C, Next TV and other brands at parent company Future US, were chosen from companies that exhibited at the 2023 NAB Show and submitted nominations.

Here are this year's winners:

B+C --

Amazon Web Services (AWS) -- AWS Studio in the Cloud

Backlight -- Wildmoka | Digital Media Platform

Homatics and THX Ltd. -- HOMATICS™ X THX® Home Click Smart-home theater speaker system

Matrox Video -- Matrox ORIGIN

Next TV --

Vizrt Group -- Viz Vectar Plus

QUANTEEC -- QUANTEEC

Evertz -- Reflektor On-Premise & Cloud Signal Processor

Zixi -- Software Defined Video Platform 5G

Backlight -- Zype Apps Creator

Quickplay and VionLabs -- Quickplay-VionLabs Preview Clips

Cobalt Digital -- SafeLink-8TS-VM (Virtual Machine)