B&C NAMES BEN GROSSMAN EDITOR

Ben Grossman was named editor of Broadcasting & Cable, overseeing both digital and print initiatives for the authoritative brand.

The announcement was made Thursday by Reed Television & Publishing Group president Jeff DeBalko and Television Group publisher Larry Dunn, who also announced that Mark Robichaux will assume the same position with Multichannel News.

“Ben’s unique combination of journalism and business experience makes him an ideal choice to continue the transformation of the B&C brand from one the most highly respected magazines in the industry into a leading multiplatform content-delivery company,” DeBalko said. “His energy and innovative thinking make him perfectly suited to build on B&C’s reputation as a thought leader in the evolving business we cover.”

Grossman was formerly Los Angeles bureau chief for B&C. Prior to joining B&C in 2005, he was a corporate-communications executive in both the entertainment and sports industries, and also has experience in television production. Grossman graduated with honors from the Boston University School of Communications with a journalism degree and holds a master's of business administration from the Anderson School at UCLA.

Grossman takes over as B&C is seeing a successful ongoing migration of its business to the digital and event realms. The brand is enjoying very strong year-over-year growth online in both revenues and readership, leveraging the magazine’s brand equity as one of the industry’s top trade publications. It was recently nominated for a Mirror Award for Overall Excellence from Syracuse University 's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications.

“Our business is evolving along with the industry that we cover, and we are in a growth phase,” Dunn said. “We have a fantastic team in place full of provocative thinkers and institutional knowledge, and we will be adding some additional talent in the near future.”

Robichaux takes over at Multichannel News after guiding B&C since August, when he was promoted from executive editor. A 13-year veteran of The Wall Street Journal, Robichaux is also a celebrated author, having penned Cable Cowboy, the definitive book on industry giant John Malone.

“Mark is not only a great journalist, but a forward thinker,” DeBalko said. “He demonstrated his astute talents at B&C and is perfect to lead the continuing evolution of the Multichannel News brand.”

Robichaux joins Multichannel News as the brand has also seen tremendous growth on the digital side while maintaining the magazine’s reputation as a must-read in the cable industry and beyond.

The company also announced that editorial director Tom Steinert-Threlkeld is no longer with the organization.