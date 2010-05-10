B&C Moves into New Offices
By B&C Staff
Broadcasting & Cable has moved into new office locations following its acquisition by NewBay Media LLC.
The following B&C editorial office mailing addresses are effective May 10, 2010. Click here for staff e-mail and phone contact information.
In New York:
Broadcasting & Cable
28 E. 28th St. 12th Floor
New York, NY 10016
In Los Angeles:
Ben Grossman
Editor-in-Chief, B&C
1171 S. Robertson Blvd. Suite 523
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Melissa Grego
Executive Editor, B&C
8033 Sunset Blvd. #946
Los Angeles, CA 90046
In Washington:
(remains the same)
John Eggerton
Washington Bureau Chief, B&C
8015 Hatteras Lane
Springfield, VA 22151
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
