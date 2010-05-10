B&C Moves into New Offices

Broadcasting & Cable has moved into new office locations following its acquisition by NewBay Media LLC.



The following B&C editorial office mailing addresses are effective May 10, 2010. Click here for staff e-mail and phone contact information.



In New York:

Broadcasting & Cable

28 E. 28th St. 12th Floor

New York, NY 10016



In Los Angeles:

Ben Grossman

Editor-in-Chief, B&C

1171 S. Robertson Blvd. Suite 523

Los Angeles, CA 90035



Melissa Grego

Executive Editor, B&C

8033 Sunset Blvd. #946

Los Angeles, CA 90046



In Washington:

(remains the same)

John Eggerton

Washington Bureau Chief, B&C

8015 Hatteras Lane

Springfield, VA 22151