B&C Mourns the Loss of Brent Felgner

Veteran business journalist and Broadcasting & Cable

contributing editor Brent Felgner passed away from cancer on Oct. 26 at his

father's home in Florida, where he and his wife had relocated earlier this year. Felgner was 57 years

old.

"Our entire team at Broadcasting & Cable

mourns the loss of our dear friend," said B&C Editor-in-Chief

Ben Grossman. "Fantastic journalists are rare, but great people are even

tougher to come by, and today we are mourning the loss of someone who defined

both categories."

A journalist with broad interests, Felgner also contributed

as a writer and editor to several other publications owned by B&C

parent company Reed Business Information, including Home Textiles Today,

Multichannel News, TWICE, Playthings and Gifts &

Decorative Accessories. His work for Playthings covering an epochal

shift in the New York

toy industry earned the magazine a Neal Award, the trade publishing industry's

highest journalism prize.

It was at Home Textiles Today that Felgner met and

married his wife, Desiree Nunez, who at the time was the publication's art

director. In 1997, the pair formed their own graphic, design and editorial-services

company, Gotham MediaWorks.

Before beginning his journalism career, Felgner helped run

an early campaign for current New York Senator Chuck Schumer. He went on to

work as a reporter for the Bergen Record in New Jersey, then worked as a reporter for a New Jersey radio

station.

He entered trade journalism as senior editor of Discount

Store News (now Retailing Today) and later became editor of Tobacco

& Candy News.

Felgner's tenacity was legendary among his colleagues. In

recent years, he bird-dogged the home textile industry's two most significant

bankruptcy proceedings--Pillowtex and WestPoint Stephens. When each property

went to auction, he kept vigil from early morning until well into the evening,

standing post outside the auction sites until the principals emerged late at

night to report the outcome of the bidding.

In addition to being a greatly admired professional, he was

also beloved by many who worked with him. "Brent was a tremendous human being

with a great, great heart," said Jennifer Marks, Home Textiles Today Editor-in-Chief.

"There are several generations of HTTers who are richer personally and

professionally for knowing him."

He is survived by his wife; his father, Hans; and his son,

Scott.

There will be no formal services in Florida. Later this year, the family will

organize a memorial service in New

York for friends and colleagues.

Anyone wishing to commemorate his life is asked to donate to

the Sigma Delta Chi Foundation, the non-profit arm of the Society of

Professional Journalists. Checks should be made out to "Sigma

Delta Chi Foundation" and sent to: Sigma Delta Chi Foundation, Eugene S.

Pulliam National Journalism Center, 3909

N. Meridian St., Indianapolis,

IN 46208.

Please include a small note or notation on the memo line of the check to read:

"In Memory of Brent Felgner."