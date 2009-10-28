B&C Mourns the Loss of Brent Felgner
By B&C Staff
Veteran business journalist and Broadcasting & Cable
contributing editor Brent Felgner passed away from cancer on Oct. 26 at his
father's home in Florida, where he and his wife had relocated earlier this year. Felgner was 57 years
old.
"Our entire team at Broadcasting & Cable
mourns the loss of our dear friend," said B&C Editor-in-Chief
Ben Grossman. "Fantastic journalists are rare, but great people are even
tougher to come by, and today we are mourning the loss of someone who defined
both categories."
A journalist with broad interests, Felgner also contributed
as a writer and editor to several other publications owned by B&C
parent company Reed Business Information, including Home Textiles Today,
Multichannel News, TWICE, Playthings and Gifts &
Decorative Accessories. His work for Playthings covering an epochal
shift in the New York
toy industry earned the magazine a Neal Award, the trade publishing industry's
highest journalism prize.
It was at Home Textiles Today that Felgner met and
married his wife, Desiree Nunez, who at the time was the publication's art
director. In 1997, the pair formed their own graphic, design and editorial-services
company, Gotham MediaWorks.
Before beginning his journalism career, Felgner helped run
an early campaign for current New York Senator Chuck Schumer. He went on to
work as a reporter for the Bergen Record in New Jersey, then worked as a reporter for a New Jersey radio
station.
He entered trade journalism as senior editor of Discount
Store News (now Retailing Today) and later became editor of Tobacco
& Candy News.
Felgner's tenacity was legendary among his colleagues. In
recent years, he bird-dogged the home textile industry's two most significant
bankruptcy proceedings--Pillowtex and WestPoint Stephens. When each property
went to auction, he kept vigil from early morning until well into the evening,
standing post outside the auction sites until the principals emerged late at
night to report the outcome of the bidding.
In addition to being a greatly admired professional, he was
also beloved by many who worked with him. "Brent was a tremendous human being
with a great, great heart," said Jennifer Marks, Home Textiles Today Editor-in-Chief.
"There are several generations of HTTers who are richer personally and
professionally for knowing him."
He is survived by his wife; his father, Hans; and his son,
Scott.
There will be no formal services in Florida. Later this year, the family will
organize a memorial service in New
York for friends and colleagues.
Anyone wishing to commemorate his life is asked to donate to
the Sigma Delta Chi Foundation, the non-profit arm of the Society of
Professional Journalists. Checks should be made out to "Sigma
Delta Chi Foundation" and sent to: Sigma Delta Chi Foundation, Eugene S.
Pulliam National Journalism Center, 3909
N. Meridian St., Indianapolis,
IN 46208.
Please include a small note or notation on the memo line of the check to read:
"In Memory of Brent Felgner."
