'B+C', 'MCN', 'NextTV' Name L.A. TV Week 40 Under 40
By Jessika Walsten published
Honorees to be celebrated June 7 at the Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills
Broadcasting + Cable, Multichannel News, and NextTV have named the 2022 L.A. TV Week 40 Under 40. The honorees will be feted June 7 at the Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills. Part of Future's L.A. TV Week, the 40 Under 40 program recognizes industry pioneers who are pushing the boundaries of innovation. Recipients will be recognized in the May issue of Broadcasting + Cable with Multichannel News.
The complete list of 40 Under 40 is below in alphabetical order:
Nicole Baio, Partnerships, VIZIO
Eli Baldrige, Senior VP of Development, A. Smith & Co. Productions
Michael Bucklin, Senior VP, Digital Content, FOX Sports
Jennifer Cavrikas, Director, Partner Marketing, FOX Corporation
Tal Chalozin, CTO and Co-Founder, INNOVID
Stephanie Cobian, VP of Media Services and Talent Relations, TVGuestpert
Jonny Cogut, VP, Development, Jeff Jenkins Productions
Kelle Coleman, Senior VP, Global Content and Experiences, Nielsen
Derek Crocker, VP, Collegiate Sports, FOX Sports
Angela Dallas, Scripted Television Agent, CAA
Aileen Del Cid, Head of Marketing, Samsung TV Plus, Samsung
Ross Dinerstein, CEO, Campfire Studios
Lindsey Emerson, VP of Product Management, HBO Max
Maura Feerick, VP, Drama Original Series, HBO Max at WarnerMedia
Joey Femia, VP, Current Programming, Universal Television Alternative Studio
Laura Forti, Senior VP, Business Operations HBO, HBO Max, TNT, tbs and truTV, WarnerMedia
Carrie Gillogly, Senior VP, Scripted Programming & Co-Head of AMC Scripted Series, AMC Networks
Lindsey Green, Senior VP, Content Sales, Disney Platform Distribution
Rachel Koehler, VP, Original Content, Tubi
Prachi Kohli, Legal Affairs, National Diversity Coalition (NDC)
Megan Macmillan, VP, Comedy Development, Universal Television
Patrick McCarthy, VP, Series Publicity & Talent Relations, Universal Studio Group
Maryam Mehrtash, VP, Integrated Marketing, CBS Entertainment & Paramount+, Paramount
Emma Miller, Senior VP, Scripted Development, AMC Networks
Jordan Neyer, Senior VP, Corporate Strategy, Crown Media Family Networks
Sarah Pilla, Multimedia Journalist, Spectrum News 1
Anastasia Puglisi, Senior VP, Wolf Entertainment
Si Rajadhyax, Multi-Platform Producer, Cox Media Group
Jenny Ramirez, Senior VP, Unscripted Programming, Warnermedia (TBS, TNT, truTV)
Lynzie Riebling, VP, Insights, REVOLT TV
Christina Rieger, Director of Sales, National, Ampersand
Kimberly Rosenblum, Senior VP, ITV Studios America
Andrew Schotz, Head of Development, Anvil 1893 Entertainment
Samantha Serigano, National Advanced TV Account Director, Ampersand
Ariana Tejero, Senior Producer, Spectrum News 1
Simon Thomas, President of ITV Entertainment and Head of International Programming, ITV
Kenny Tsai, Senior VP, Current Programming, Universal Content Productions
Thomas Wadsworth, CPO, Struum, Inc.
Mary-Hollis Williams, Senior Director, Talent Relations, FOX Sports
Elliot Wolf, Executive VP of Digital, Wolf Entertainment
Stefanie Zuroff, Director, Business & Development & Content Partnerships - Samsung TV Plus, Samsung
Jessika is content engagement director of Broadcasting + Cable, Multichannel News and NextTV. She has been with the brands in various roles since 2013. In her current role, she works a lot behind the screen, keeping an eye on the website and fixing any site bugs. A graduate of USC Annenberg, Jessika has edited and reported on a variety of subjects at for NextTV, including profiles on industry leaders and breaking news.
