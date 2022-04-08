'B+C', 'MCN', 'NextTV' Name L.A. TV Week 40 Under 40

Broadcasting + Cable, Multichannel News, and NextTV have named the 2022 L.A. TV Week 40 Under 40. The honorees will be feted June 7 at the Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills. Part of Future's L.A. TV Week, the 40 Under 40 program recognizes industry pioneers who are pushing the boundaries of innovation. Recipients will be recognized in the May issue of Broadcasting + Cable with Multichannel News.

The complete list of 40 Under 40 is below in alphabetical order:

Nicole Baio, Partnerships, VIZIO

Eli Baldrige, Senior VP of Development, A. Smith & Co. Productions

Michael Bucklin, Senior VP, Digital Content, FOX Sports

Jennifer Cavrikas, Director, Partner Marketing, FOX Corporation

Tal Chalozin, CTO and Co-Founder, INNOVID

Stephanie Cobian, VP of Media Services and Talent Relations, TVGuestpert

Jonny Cogut, VP, Development, Jeff Jenkins Productions

Kelle Coleman, Senior VP, Global Content and Experiences, Nielsen

Derek Crocker, VP, Collegiate Sports, FOX Sports

Angela Dallas, Scripted Television Agent, CAA

Aileen Del Cid, Head of Marketing, Samsung TV Plus, Samsung

Ross Dinerstein, CEO, Campfire Studios

Lindsey Emerson, VP of Product Management, HBO Max

Maura Feerick, VP, Drama Original Series, HBO Max at WarnerMedia

Joey Femia, VP, Current Programming, Universal Television Alternative Studio

Laura Forti, Senior VP, Business Operations HBO, HBO Max, TNT, tbs and truTV, WarnerMedia

Carrie Gillogly, Senior VP, Scripted Programming & Co-Head of AMC Scripted Series, AMC Networks

Lindsey Green, Senior VP, Content Sales, Disney Platform Distribution

Rachel Koehler, VP, Original Content, Tubi

Prachi Kohli, Legal Affairs, National Diversity Coalition (NDC)

Megan Macmillan, VP, Comedy Development, Universal Television

Patrick McCarthy, VP, Series Publicity & Talent Relations, Universal Studio Group

Maryam Mehrtash, VP, Integrated Marketing, CBS Entertainment & Paramount+, Paramount

Emma Miller, Senior VP, Scripted Development, AMC Networks

Jordan Neyer, Senior VP, Corporate Strategy, Crown Media Family Networks

Sarah Pilla, Multimedia Journalist, Spectrum News 1

Anastasia Puglisi, Senior VP, Wolf Entertainment

Si Rajadhyax, Multi-Platform Producer, Cox Media Group

Jenny Ramirez, Senior VP, Unscripted Programming, Warnermedia (TBS, TNT, truTV)

Lynzie Riebling, VP, Insights, REVOLT TV

Christina Rieger, Director of Sales, National, Ampersand

Kimberly Rosenblum, Senior VP, ITV Studios America

Andrew Schotz, Head of Development, Anvil 1893 Entertainment

Samantha Serigano, National Advanced TV Account Director, Ampersand

Ariana Tejero, Senior Producer, Spectrum News 1

Simon Thomas, President of ITV Entertainment and Head of International Programming, ITV

Kenny Tsai, Senior VP, Current Programming, Universal Content Productions

Thomas Wadsworth, CPO, Struum, Inc.

Mary-Hollis Williams, Senior Director, Talent Relations, FOX Sports

Elliot Wolf, Executive VP of Digital, Wolf Entertainment

Stefanie Zuroff, Director, Business & Development & Content Partnerships - Samsung TV Plus, Samsung