B&C, MCN Name 'Next Wave of Leaders' Class
By B&C Staff
Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News have named the 2017 class of "Next Wave of Leaders," following a nomination process and leading up to a celebratory breakfast event on Friday, June 16, at the Stewart Hotel in New York during the inaugural VIDWeek (for Video Innovation Disruption).
Here are the 20 individuals in the Next Wave. Look for their profiles in May in print editions of B&C and MCN:
- Sean Alford, Associate, Proskauer
- Dan Aversano, Senior Vice President of Ad Innovation and Programmatic Solutions, Turner
- Marcello Bellisario, Senior Vice President, Talent & Casting, Lionsgate
- Sung Ho Choi, Co-founder and Vice President of Product, fuboTV
- Asaf Davidov, Senior Manager, Ad Sales Research, Hulu
- Domenic DiMeglio, Senior Vice President of Distribution and Operations, CBS Digital Media, CBS Interactive
- Justin Forer, Partner, IBB Consulting
- Monica Halperin, Vice President, Strategy & Business Operations, Content Distribution, Viacom
- Matt Kramer, Television Agent, Creative Artists Agency
- David Levy, Executive Vice President, Non-Linear Revenue, Fox Networks Group
- Marco Liceaga, Vice President, Marketing and Promotions, Univision Deportes (UD), Univision Communications Inc.
- Brinton Miller, Senior Vice President, Technology Strategy and Architecture, Discovery Communications
- Janelle Momary-Neely, Supervising Producer, Bento Box Entertainment
- Melisa Ordonez, Director, Programming Acquisitions, DISH Network/Sling
- Josh Pressnell, CTO, Penthera
- Dana Reyngoudt, Vice President, Partner Marketing, Content Distribution, NBCUniversal
- James Shaut, Executive Director Technology Environments and Strategy, Comcast Cable
- Erin Vogel, Senior Vice President, Creative Strategist Brand Content, Mediavest | Spark
- Nico Vrijenhoek, Global Procurement Director, Liberty Global
- Rachel Webber, Executive Vice President, Digital Product, National Geographic
