‘B+C’ Marks a Milestone

It was on Oct. 15, 1931, that Broadcasting+Cable (then Broadcasting) magazine published its first issue , co-founded by veteran reporters Sol Taishoff and Martin Codel in the depth of the depression.

Begun as a radio book, B+C grew with the industry to chronicle the birth and growth of TV and cable, wireless, satellite and over-the-top distribution, along with the content that powers those platforms.

Also Read: Timeline of ‘B+C’ History

Oct. 15, 2021 finds us in a very different world, but one that still relies on electronic communications for news, entertainment and the basic human connections that can bridge geographic distances and, with commitment and effort, equity divides.

As we begin our tenth decade, the publishers and staff of B+C recommit to what has been our guiding principle over the past nine decades.

As the magazine's editorial page put it on another anniversary: “Our goal has always been, and will continue to be, that of the magazine's founders — to report fairly and accurately on electronic communications, and to advocate for an electronic press as free as print.”