B&C Hall of Fame Event Postponed Due to Expected Weather

Due to the serious possibility of inclement weather related to Hurricane Sandy, Broadcasting & Cable has postponed its 22nd annual Hall of Fame gala from Mon., Oct. 29 to Mon., Dec. 17.

The gala will take place on December 17th at the same location, New York's Waldorf-Astoria.

Any questions can be directed to Sandy Friedman via email at (sfriedman@nbmedia.com).