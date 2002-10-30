B&C donates photos to library

Broadcasting & Cable has donated its

photo archives to the Library of American Broadcasting at the University of

Maryland.

The collection -- named for the magazine's longtime chief editor, Donald V.

West -- was officially turned over at ceremonies Monday at the university.

Also donated by former B&C publisher Lawrence Taishoff was a set

of four paintings commissioned in 1945 by magazine founder Sol Taishoff to

commemorate "The Past and Promise of Broadcasting." The paintings, by William

Byron McGill, then ad manager of Westinghouse's radio stations, will be on

display at the library.

Among those on hand for the dedication were former Federal Communications

Commission chairman and Wiley, Rein & Fielding LLP senior partner Dick Wiley;

former FCC commissioner Susan Ness; and Radio-Television News Directors Association president Barbara Cochran. Making

the dedication to West was B&C editor in chief Harry

Jessell.