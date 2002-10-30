B&C donates photos to library
Broadcasting & Cable has donated its
photo archives to the Library of American Broadcasting at the University of
Maryland.
The collection -- named for the magazine's longtime chief editor, Donald V.
West -- was officially turned over at ceremonies Monday at the university.
Also donated by former B&C publisher Lawrence Taishoff was a set
of four paintings commissioned in 1945 by magazine founder Sol Taishoff to
commemorate "The Past and Promise of Broadcasting." The paintings, by William
Byron McGill, then ad manager of Westinghouse's radio stations, will be on
display at the library.
Among those on hand for the dedication were former Federal Communications
Commission chairman and Wiley, Rein & Fielding LLP senior partner Dick Wiley;
former FCC commissioner Susan Ness; and Radio-Television News Directors Association president Barbara Cochran. Making
the dedication to West was B&C editor in chief Harry
Jessell.
