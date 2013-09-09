B&C BEYOND: SEPTEMBER 9, 2013

WHAT'S HAPPENING

Analysts Say TWC Agreement Favors CBS

CBS and Time Warner Cable stayed mum on financial terms of the deal that ended the month-long blackout of CBS programming, but analysts believe that the broadcaster walked away a winner. "Our gut tells us that this dispute favored content over distribution," Wells Fargo analyst Marcy Ryvicker, who adds that "we hear that TWC moved a lot further than CBS" in order to reach an agreement. More

Station Sold for $10 and a Motor Home

In a summer marked by billion dollar station-group acquisitions, the sale of low power (LP) WJDP Pigeon Forge (TN) for $10--and a 2003 Coachmen Cross Country motor home--stands out even more.

