B&C BEYOND: SEPTEMBER 5, 2011



Don't Miss This

With video content available on a seemingly endless option of devices, advertisers must follow audiences and deliver the best ads to the right market. On Sept. 13 in New York, B&C and Multichannel News will discuss new technology and its effect on marketers during Advanced Advertising 4.0, with keynote guest Michael Bologna, director of emerging communications, GroupM; and panels led by B&C Business Editor Jon Lafayette and MCN Technology Editor Todd Spangler.

Click here to register



B&C Exclusive

Click here to view an exclusive preview of the final episode of Animal Planet's behind-the-scenes webisode series.



From the Web



Check out "The 9/11 Decade: Outdone by Reality," Michiko Kakutani's analysis for The New York Times of how the events of 9/11 shaped culture and entertainment in the decade since the attacks.

Click here for a full rundown of television programs commemorating the 10th anniversary of 9/11.



FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTERClick here for a list ofB&Cstaff feeds.

View photos from recent industry events such as the 2011 MTV Video Music

Awards and TNT's The Closer 100th episode/final season party...

Click here to view the slideshow.

Read attorney David Oxenford's blog on Des Moines, Iowa-based WOI-TV's decision to reject satirical campaign ads created by Stephen Colbert's Super PAC.

Colbert Super PAC Ad Rejected by Iowa TV Station - Can They Do That?

Read Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli's comments in the Washington Times in June calling the FCC's December vote to expand and codify its Internet openness principles the "most egregious of all violations of federal law."

Virginia AG to sue FCC over ‘net neutrality'

Read FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski's statement on working to craft a compromise proposal on net neutrality.

Genachowski: Net Neutrality Order Rejects Extremes

IBC2011 Preview

Click here to read

more on IBC and coverage of transmission, contribution and distribution technologies.

Complete Coverage: IBC2011



News Analysis: Riding the Storm at Weather Channel



Click here to learn how The Weather Channel Social has affected the network's content.

Washington Leaps Over Atlanta in Nielsen Market Rankings

Charlotte, Cincinnati, Austin among those cities with substantial drops in the DMA pecking order

More

Post-Irene, 'It's Beirut' in Eastern Carolina

Despite floods, technical challenges and destruction of staffers' property, stations stayed strong during locally devastating hurricane

More

ReelzChannel Picks Up Starz' Emmy-Nominated 'Pillars of the Earth'

Reelz looking to build viewership with more miniseries after ratings success of The Kennedys

More

Games Wilt in Summer Heat

Jeopardy! hits season low in week of Aug. 21

More

Showtime Renews 'The Big C' for Third Season

10 episodes of Laura Linney dramedy slated for 2012

More

AMC Greenlights Two Unscripted Series

Secret Stash, JJK Security to launch next year

More