B&C BEYOND: SEPTEMBER 3, 2012



The Screengrab

Showtime has given security clearance to Homeland fans willing to take on a dangerous mission-help discharged CIA agent Carrie Mathison hunt Abu Nazir. In advance of Homeland's second-season premiere on Sept. 30, the network has launched an alternative-reality game, located at ItHitsHome.com, in which fans of the political thriller can use a series of video and audio artifacts, documents and different portals to thwart an impending terrorist plot. New portals such as Carrie's Wall, an interactive evidence wall; Saul's Files, a virtual laptop containing CIA agent Saul Berenson's top-secret files; and Dana's Blog, the personal account of Sgt. Nicholas Brody's teenage daughter, will be unveiled every week until time runs out...or just until the season premieres.

FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTERClick here for a list of B&C staff feeds.

Click here for complete information on B&C's 22nd Annual Hall of Fame.







View photos from recent industry events such as BBC America's premiere party for Copper and the 64th Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards...

Click here to view more photos

IBC 2012

Optimism for Amsterdam

Tech vendors buoyed by record sales in the run-up to IBC2012

Click here to read the full story.



Nickelodeon Names Russell Hicks Head of New Content Development and Production Team

Network's executive restructuring follows ratings struggles and resulting revenue losses More

MTV to End 'Jersey Shore'

Sixth season of popular reality franchise will be its last More



KSL Salt Lake Won't Air 'The New Normal'

Mormon-owned station passes on show focused on adoption by gay couple, which NBC calls "a contemporary look at how families are defined today" More

'Quiet Confidence' at NOLA Stations in Face of Isaac

Seven years after Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans TV stations were well-prepared to cover significant weather event More



Jessica Simpson, Sheryl Crow Will Be First Guests on 'Katie'

Others to appear as show premieres include Barbra Streisand, Jennifer Lopez, Heidi Klum More

Kristin Chenoweth Picked as First Cohost On Revamped 'Anderson'

Goldie Hawn, Kelly Osbourne and Cyndi Lauper are also slated More