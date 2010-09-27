B&C BEYOND: SEPTEMBER 27, 2010



's TV Everywhere & Anywhere: The Content Connection breakfast event Sept. 22 in North Hollywood, Calif.

.



Watch This

Set those DVRs for more broadcast premieres! ABC's No Ordinary Family is first to take flight, Tuesday at 8 p.m., followed by the return of CBS' The Good Wife at 10 p.m. Law & Order: Los Angeles (LOLA, to the hip) bows on Wednesday at 10 p.m. Fox's Human Target rounds out the pack with its second season, Friday at 8 p.m.

Zucker: I Won't Rule Out Being An Exec Or A Producer

Q&A: NBCU's Jeff Zucker speaks to B&C Business Editor Jon Lafayette about his pending departure and what lies ahead. More.

Madison Avenue Anticipates Better Days for NBC

The people who decide how much to spend advertising on NBC were not surprised by Jeff Zucker's departure and were mainly looking forward to better days for the network under Comcast. More.



Putting the Duck in All The Right Spots

Ten years ago, the Aflac Duck made its first TV appearance and transformed an obscure insurance company into a household name. Flash forward one decade, and Aflac's CMO Jeff Charney says the essential formula hasn't changed much. Charney talked shop with B&C Business Editor Jon Lafayette.

An edited transcript of the interview follows.

TiVo's Pandora Box

Hoping to stem subscriber losses to its DVR service, TiVo is giving users of its newest boxes access to Pandora's Internet streaming music service. More.

CTD's Criminal Minds Is Syndication's New Top Weekend Off-Net

Takes over where CSI: New York and Miami, now exclusively syndicated to cable, left off. More.

Tribune To Give First-Run Another Weekend Try

Twentieth's teenage beach drama, Pt. Dume, to premiere on Saturday nights in fall 2011. More.





Iger: Affiliates' Retrans Payments Will Grow

ABC affiliates can expect to kick more of their retransmission consent spoils up to the network, as Walt Disney Co. President/CEO Bob Iger told a roomful of investors in New York. More.

SNL Kagan: $2.5B In Station Political Revenue This Year

SNL Kagan forecasts that political spending will reach $2.5 billion in 2010, which would represent around a 25% gain over the midterm elections in 2006. SNL Kagan says Sinclair Broadcast Group has the largest footprint of the local TV pure-plays in the 16 states with the most highly contested elections. More.

