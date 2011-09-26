B&C BEYOND: SEPTEMBER 26, 2011





Biard Gets Added Responsibility in Fox Networks Distribution Restructuring



Below is a list of premieres for the week of Sept. 26.

* New show

Monday, Sept. 26

8 p.m. Gossip Girl (CW)

8 p.m. Terra Nova (Fox) *

9 p.m. Hart of Dixie (CW) *

9:30 p.m. Mike & Molly (CBS)

Wednesday, Sept. 28

8:30 p.m. Suburgatory (ABC) *

9:30 p.m. Happy Endings (ABC)

Thursday, Sept. 29

8:30 p.m. How to Be a Gentleman (CBS) *

10 p.m. Private Practice (ABC)

Sunday, Oct. 2

9 p.m. Dexter (Showtime)

10 p.m. Hung (HBO)

10 p.m. Homeland (Showtime) *

10:30 p.m. How to Make It in America (HBO) *

Karmaloop TV, an emerging multi-platform network created by online streetwear retailer Karmaloop.com, has launched ReclaimYourTV. com, a new social media/video submission website.



Mike Hopkins, Fox Networks Distribution president, has restructured his group's operations, giving Michael Biard, exec VP, additional responsibilities.

Five Journal Broadcast Stations Grab Live Well

ABC owned stations' digi-channel coming to Milwaukee, Las Vegas, Omaha, other markets More

Emilio Romano Named Telemundo President

Media and aviation veteran tapped for broadcast chief; Ramón Escobar, executive VP of network news, resign More