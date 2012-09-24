B&C BEYOND: SEPTEMBER 24, 2012



In advance of ABC's new mysterious drama series 666 Park Avenue, premiering Sunday, Sept. 30 at 10 p.m., the network is allowing viewers to get a glimpse into the lavish lifestyle only The Drake apartment building can offer. Those who visit welcometothedrake.com will be met with a guest book, where they can "sign in" to win prizes (or follow @666ParkAve_ABC and tweet the hashtag #666ParkAve for a chance), such as a limitededition iPad or a luxury trip to New York City. After reading a special message from the apartment's owner, Gavin Doran, webgoers can enter the elevator and choose various floors where they will be shown clips from the new series- and even be treated to a sneak peek around Doran's penthouse suite. Those who want a more personalized experience can sign in with their Facebook account and post about where they've been inside the apartment.

ESPN's Bob Ley to Cohost 22nd Annual B&C Hall of Fame Awards



ESPN SportsCenter anchor Bob Ley has been named cohost of the 22nd annual Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame ceremony, to be held Monday, Oct. 29, at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York. More

Networks Looking to Inform, Increase Latino Vote



TV news, digital coverage may help bump up Hispanic turnout at the polls

Roku CEO Sees Virtual MSOComing

Wood predicts pay-TV package distributed over the Internet

in next 12 months More

Google's Carloss Outlines YouTube's 'ThirdWay'

Says they are working towards a "third way of channels,

post-broadcast, post-cable... where the audience is in your face whether you

like it or not" More

Networks See Digital Success Through TV Lenses

CBS, Fox executives note importance of preserving

traditional TV but differ on approaches More

Westlake:Microsoft Chose to Join Pay-TV Ops, Not Fight Them

Concluded it would be tough to succeed against entrenched

players More



Telemundo Station Group Taps Tom Arnost as Executive VP

Former Univision Television Group copresident and Equity Broadcast CEO also gets chief revenue officer title at Telemundo More

Linda Danna Named WHAS Louisville GM

It's back to Belo for KGPE Fresno general manager, on heels of Mark Pimentel's promotion to KMOV St. Louis More





'Live!' Tops Talkers With Strahan Debut

Show matches its best season premiere ratings since 2003 More

'Katie' Ends First Week as No. 1 Rookie Talk Show

Steve Harvey earns best results compared to last year and lead-ins More