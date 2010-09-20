B&C BEYOND: SEPTEMBER 20, 2010



B&C

's Broadcaster of the Year, and more of what industry insiders have been up to recently.

Click here to view the photo gallery.

.



FOLLOW

B&C ON TWITTERClick

here for a list of B&C staff feeds.

Set Your Season Pass



Click here to get the full schedule of new and returning show premieres.





Prather Calls for Unity on Mobile DTV

Gray Television President/COO Robert Prather, who presides over the group's 36 stations, including WKYT Lexington and WOWT Omaha, thinks broadcasters' splinter efforts on mobile DTV are "a blow to the industry." Ahead of his appearance as a keynote speaker at B&C's and TV Technology's News Technology Summit in Nashville Sept. 22-23, he shares his insights with B&C Deputy Editor Michael Malone.

An edited transcript of the interview follows.

Multiple Platforms Key To NBC's Local Strategy

Since moving up to president of NBC Local Media's owned stations in 2007, John Wallace has endeavored to remake those stations--including WNBC New York and KNBC Los Angeles--into round-the-clock media outlets through local "content centers" that push to all platforms. Before heading to Nashville for B&C's News Technology Summit, Wallace spoke with Deputy Editor Michael Malone about how technology is changing the TV business.

An edited transcript of the interview follows.

Telemundo Looks Beyond HD

Telemundo's launch of a HD newscast is part of a larger upgrade that will allow the news department to deliver more content to an Hispanic audience which is increasingly using their PCs and mobile devices to access news and entertainment from all over the world.

Click here to read the article.

Warner Bros. Tailors Promo Campaigns For New Off-Nets

Syndicator hopes to capture audiences with catchy promos for Curb, Entourage, Christine. More.

Walsh Wants To Take America's Most Wanted Worldwide

Has sights set on international markets even as show suffers cost cuts at home. More.

Revenue Up 12% For Station Groups

Ad rebound boosts Fisher, Meredith, Scripps. More.

Advertising On Rise In China

GroupM predicts $28M in spending as income increases. More.