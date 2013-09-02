B&C BEYOND: SEPTEMBER 2, 2013
COMMUNITY
Click here to view this week's Community.
NBC Counts Down to 'Million-Second Quiz' on Roof of Ex-Mercedes Lot
In one of the most eccentric ventures in recent broadcast history, NBC is mashing together high-tech, old-school and lots in between with Million-Second Quiz. The hour-long show will air live for 10 nights in primetime from Sept. 9 to 19, taking a one-day pause only on Sunday the 15th. More
FATES & FORTUNES
Click here for a roundup of the latest executive moves within the industry.
MEL'S DINER
Mosko in Moscow, And Worlds Beyond
SPT boss on winding roads for studio behind Breaking Bad--and more new shows than it's had in years
Click here to read the full story.
FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTERClick here for a list of B&C staff feeds.
SCHMOOZE
View photos from industry events such as the Performers Peer Group reception to celebrate the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Universal City, Calif. and the launch of the TCM Classic Film Tour in New York City.
Click here to view more photos.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.