B&C BEYOND: SEPTEMBER 2, 2013

COMMUNITY

Click here to view this week's Community.

NBC Counts Down to 'Million-Second Quiz' on Roof of Ex-Mercedes Lot

In one of the most eccentric ventures in recent broadcast history, NBC is mashing together high-tech, old-school and lots in between with Million-Second Quiz. The hour-long show will air live for 10 nights in primetime from Sept. 9 to 19, taking a one-day pause only on Sunday the 15th. More

FATES & FORTUNES

Click here for a roundup of the latest executive moves within the industry.

MEL'S DINER

Mosko in Moscow, And Worlds Beyond

SPT boss on winding roads for studio behind Breaking Bad--and more new shows than it's had in years

Click here to read the full story.

FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTERClick here for a list of B&C staff feeds.

SCHMOOZE



View photos from industry events such as the Performers Peer Group reception to celebrate the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Universal City, Calif. and the launch of the TCM Classic Film Tour in New York City.

Click here to view more photos.

