B&C BEYOND: SEPTEMBER 19, 2011



Watch This

Click here to view a list of this week's broadcast premieres.

Go to This

B&C and Multichannel News hold their 9th Annual Hispanic Television Summit in New York this week, gathering together the top names in the business, including Noticiero Univision/Aquí y Ahora cohost Maria Elena Salinas, Telemundo's Ronald J. Gordon and ESPN's Traug Keller.

Where: Mariott Marquis New York

When: Tuesday, Sept. 20

Click here for more information and to register.





FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTERClick here for a list ofB&Cstaff feeds.

View photos from recent industry events such as FX's Rescue Me series finale screening and the Creative Arts Emmy Awards...

Click here to view the slideshow.

Advanced Advertising 4.0

Microsoft's Porter Says Industry Is 'Ripe' for Such Methodology

Crowd-sourcing from non-traditional demos; targeting viewers based on lifestyle, behavior, purchase activity should find their way into industry

Click here to view more photos from the event.

Click here to read the FTC's proposed guidelines for marketing food to

kids, which opponents say could cost American jobs.

Erin Burnett Gets Out in Front of the News

Erin Burnett made headlines in April when she jumped from CNBC to CNN . Now, she plans to get out and in front on each day's news in her 7 p.m. show, OutFront, which premieres Oct. 3. More

NBC Names New Studio Heads of Drama, Comedy, Casting

Renames Universal Media Studios as Universal Television More

TBS Orders Comedy Pilot From Conan O'Brien

Multi-cam sitcom centers on man who quits job, returns More

Click here to find out how weather graphics systems are being used formultiplatform delivery and social media efforts.

KARK Meteorologist Departs Station After Waking Up in Crime Scene

Brett Cummins signs off at Nexstar's Little Rock station following odd circumstances around friend's death More

Universal Sports Spikes Over-the-Air Model

NBC/InterMedia network signing deals with subscription-TV carriers and is going hi-def More