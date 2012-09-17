B&C BEYOND: SEPTEMBER 17, 2012



Fox is looking to give back to its local community, and viewers, by allowing some of its biggest stars to show off their artistic creativity. From now until Sept. 20 at 4 p.m. PT, viewers will be able to bid on original artwork created by stars of Fox's new and returning shows, including New Girl's Zooey Deschanel, Glee's Jane Lynch, The Mindy Project's Mindy Kaling and The Following's Kevin Bacon. To bid on the artwork, prospective buyers will need an eBay account. The auction will raise funds for the Nature Conservancy, Heal the Bay and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles.

CAB: Cable Upfront Grew 5% to $9.8B

Cable networks took in $9.797 billion in advertising commitments during the 2012-13 upfront, according to new figures from the Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau.

A Divide That's Not As Deep As You Think

The battle between Hollywood and Silicon Valley may make legal noise in Washington, but unlike inside the Beltway, both sides along this freeway acknowledge they need each other-and are even starting to act like it

Cable Vet Calls on Industry From the Cloud

Willner says new Penthera technology helps operators execute mobile strategy

Novelas Remain Best Bet to Reach Hispanic Viewers

Among growing opportunities, buyers want more Spanish-language content online

Seth Meyers Still Eyes Talk Show Future

Post-Live! With Kelly, Seth Meyers plots SNL election-year plans, and his own

CBS to Delay Sunday Primetime Schedule for NFL Doubleheaders

Programs to start 30 minutes later in Eastern and Central time zones

ESPN Weighs In to Boost HBO Boxing

Networks to work together to promote pay-per-view matches





Landmark: KLAS Las Vegas is Not for Sale...Yet

In wake of $215 million deal for group's WTVF Nashville, eyes are on its market leader in Sin City

Brent Taravella Named Katz Media Group Senior VP/CFO

Fox Television Stations veteran joins rep firm in New York



Sony Pictures Television Returning to NATPE

Syndicator will have some official presence at the January 2013 programming convention in Miami

Trifecta's 'Leverage' Premieres in Syndication

TNT drama sold to stations covering more than 95% of the U.S.