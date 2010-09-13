B&C BEYOND: SEPTEMBER 13, 2010

The World According to Dick Ebersol

As Chairman of NBC Universal Sports & Olympics and with a resume unrivaled in the business, Dick Ebersol could slow down at this point. But that won't be happening anytime soon. With major balls up in the air like the Comcast-NBC Universal merger and a new round of Olympics rights coming up for grabs, there is work to be done. And from an award-winning Vancouver Olympics to propping up NBC's primetime with Sunday Night Football, Dick Ebersol's continuing contributions to the industry earned him the 2010 Broadcaster of the Year award.

Click here for the complete version of this story.

FOLLOW

B&C ON TWITTERClick

here for a list of B&C staff feeds.

Cable's Killer Upfront Shows TV's Muscle

This year’s upfront was huge, especially for cable.

The Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau surveyed members and found advertising sales volume during the upfront soared 19% to a record $8 billion. That’s about the same amount as the national broadcasters took in, CAB says, although other reports put the broadcast total as high as $9 billion.

Click here for this story.

Check out the latest of what industry insiders have been up to.

Click here to view the photo gallery.

McSlarrow Sees Clearer FCC Broadband Picture



How close is the industry to having an agreement on legislative language to clarify the FCC's broadband regulatory authority? National Cable & Telecommunications Association President Kyle McSlarrow believes they are not quite there. It's close, but still with a few sticking points remaining. They are thorny issues, but the FCC has called for more comments on two of them.



Click here for the complete version of this story.

An 'Eye' on Local Media



CBS television stations is comprised of 16 O&Os representing the largest markets in

the country, including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, and a dozen smaller

outlets, including CW affiliates and independents. The stations boosted

revenues 31% in the second quarter to $337.9 million, thanks to a vastly

improved advertising picture driven by automotive spending, and a sharper local

strategy.

Click here for the complete version of this story.

IBC + European 3D

Europe has emerged as a leader in 3D deployments.

A B&C survey of 3D developments in Europe offers a market-by-market tour of 3D TV services in 15 European countries.

Click here for the full survey

Click here for coverage of the IBC conference.



ABC Affiliates Surprised by ABC News Chief’s Departure

Affils board chairman Bill Hoffman says David Westin “protected the news brand so very carefully on his watch.More.

Dennis Welsh Named GM of Fox’s Orlando Stations

Fox O&Os chief exec Jack Abernethy calls former Dallas sales director a “strong leader who knows how to deliver successful results.More.