B&C BEYOND: SEPTEMBER 12, 2011



Dont Miss This

Complete Coverage: Emmy Awards



Go to This

Click here to find out how to attend the X Factor World Premiere

Watch This

Here's a list of the broadcast shows that are premiering this week:



Tuesday, Sept. 13

8 p.m. 90210 (CW)

9 p.m. Ringer (CW)

10 p.m. Parenthood (NBC)

Wednesday, Sept. 14

8 p.m. H8R (CW)

8 p.m. Survivor (CBS)

9 p.m. America's Next Top Model (CW)

10 p.m. Up All Night (NBC)

10:30 p.m. Free Agents (NBC)

Thursday, Sept. 15

8 p.m. The Vampire Diaries (CW)

9 p.m. The Secret Circle (CW)



B&C Roundup: Awards Predictions

Click here to see who critics and reader polls think will take home an Emmy Sunday night

B&C Events

Nancy O'Dell to Cohost B&C Hall of Fame Awards

Click here for more information on B&C's 21st Annual Hall of Fame Awards



FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTERClick here for a list ofB&Cstaff feeds.

View photos from recent industry events such as FX's Sons of Anarchy

season four premiere screening and Fox's New Girl End of Summer

Soiree...

Click here to view the slideshow.

IBC2011



Complete Coverage: IBC2011



Pushing Digital Business Pays Off for LIN

Click here to read LIN President/CEO Vincent Sadusky talk about stock market volatility, the FCC's spectrum plans and Fox's retrans



Me-TV Lands in Twin Cities, Vegas, San Diego

Hubbard, Landmark, Journal among partners for classic hits digi-net as it reaches 60% of U.S

More

WITN Raises More Than $320,000 for Irene Relief

Greenville, N.C., station joins forces with Inner Banks Media and Red Cross to help community post-hurricane

More