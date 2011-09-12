B&C BEYOND: SEPTEMBER 12, 2011
Here's a list of the broadcast shows that are premiering this week:
Tuesday, Sept. 13
8 p.m. 90210 (CW)
9 p.m. Ringer (CW)
10 p.m. Parenthood (NBC)
Wednesday, Sept. 14
8 p.m. H8R (CW)
8 p.m. Survivor (CBS)
9 p.m. America's Next Top Model (CW)
10 p.m. Up All Night (NBC)
10:30 p.m. Free Agents (NBC)
Thursday, Sept. 15
8 p.m. The Vampire Diaries (CW)
9 p.m. The Secret Circle (CW)
Pushing Digital Business Pays Off for LIN
Me-TV Lands in Twin Cities, Vegas, San Diego
Hubbard, Landmark, Journal among partners for classic hits digi-net as it reaches 60% of U.S
WITN Raises More Than $320,000 for Irene Relief
Greenville, N.C., station joins forces with Inner Banks Media and Red Cross to help community post-hurricane
