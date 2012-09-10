B&C BEYOND: SEPTEMBER 10, 2012
The Screengrab
FX's Sons of Anarchy certainly left viewers with plenty of questions after season four, and before the new season kicks off, fans will get a chance to ask them. In advance of Sons' fifth-season premiere Sept. 11 at 10 p.m., Russell Brand, host of the network's BrandX, will emcee a live chat with creator Kurt Sutter and the cast from the "SOA Clubhouse" at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT that will answer viewers' burning questions. Avid followers of Sutter's Twitter account know to expect anything.
BROADCASTER OF THE YEAR: MICHAEL FIORILE
Broadcasting's Voice of Reason
Strong stations, affiliate board leaderships make Fiorile best of the bunch
MARKET EYE: CHAMPAIGN-SPRINGFIELD-DECATUR, ILL.
‘Fighting' Spirit
Drought causes ripple economic effect in central Illinois
Journal Communications to Acquire Landmark's WTVF Nashville
Buys market-leading CBS affiliate for $215 million More
Bill Rinchik Named Young Broadcasting Financial Planning Director
Broadcast veteran comes on board from the former Freedom Broadcasting More
Minority Report
In his first extensive interview as the FCC's new GOP commissioner, Ajit Pai explains why government should get out of the way of innovation
MEDIA BUYER & PLANNER TODAY SPOTLIGHT
Marketers Refine, Expand Strategies to Reach Women
Traditional TV is still king, but accent is on more digital dollars
Revamped 'X Factor' Preps for Second Verse
Fox's Darnell says added reality storytelling will give show a younger feel
Compensation Drops for News Corp. Toppers Rupert Murdoch and Chase Carey
Fox News boss Roger Ailes' pay rises to $21 million More
CBS Reaches New Carriage Deal With Cablevision
Pact covers WCBS, Showtime, Smithsonian, CBS Sports Network More
