B&C BEYOND: SEPTEMBER 10, 2012

FX's Sons of Anarchy certainly left viewers with plenty of questions after season four, and before the new season kicks off, fans will get a chance to ask them. In advance of Sons' fifth-season premiere Sept. 11 at 10 p.m., Russell Brand, host of the network's BrandX, will emcee a live chat with creator Kurt Sutter and the cast from the "SOA Clubhouse" at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT that will answer viewers' burning questions. Avid followers of Sutter's Twitter account know to expect anything.

BROADCASTER OF THE YEAR: MICHAEL FIORILE





Broadcasting's Voice of Reason

Strong stations, affiliate board leaderships make Fiorile best of the bunch

MARKET EYE: CHAMPAIGN-SPRINGFIELD-DECATUR, ILL.

‘Fighting' Spirit

Drought causes ripple economic effect in central Illinois

Journal Communications to Acquire Landmark's WTVF Nashville

Buys market-leading CBS affiliate for $215 million More

Bill Rinchik Named Young Broadcasting Financial Planning Director

Broadcast veteran comes on board from the former Freedom Broadcasting More

Minority Report

In his first extensive interview as the FCC's new GOP commissioner, Ajit Pai explains why government should get out of the way of innovation

MEDIA BUYER & PLANNER TODAY SPOTLIGHT





Marketers Refine, Expand Strategies to Reach Women

Traditional TV is still king, but accent is on more digital dollars

Revamped 'X Factor' Preps for Second Verse

Fox's Darnell says added reality storytelling will give show a younger feel

Compensation Drops for News Corp. Toppers Rupert Murdoch and Chase Carey

Fox News boss Roger Ailes' pay rises to $21 million More

CBS Reaches New Carriage Deal With Cablevision

Pact covers WCBS, Showtime, Smithsonian, CBS Sports Network More



