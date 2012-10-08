B&C BEYOND: OCTOBER 8, 2012



The Screengrab



America's favorite zombies are getting ready to return to TV on Oct. 14, with the thirdseason premiere of AMC's The Walking Dead at 9 p.m. (For Dish Network subscribers still without the cable channel, the premiere will be live-streamed at AMCtv.com). For the second straight year, AMC decided to whet fans' appetite for the flesh-eaters with four original webisodes titled "Cold Storage." Developed, produced and directed by Emmywinning special effects guru Greg Nicotero, the five-minute episodes tell the story of a young man trying to reach his sister in the early days of the outbreak.

CMO SPOTLIGHT: NEW YORK LIFE INSURANCE CO.

Spreading the Good Word

TV remains core, but insurance giant is increasing digital spend

MEDIA BUYER & PLANNER TODAY SPOTLIGHT

Marketers are Looking for More Than a Few Good Men

Beyond sports, reaching elusive male viewers through cable, online

10TH ANNUAL HISPANIC TELEVISION SUMMIT

Hispanic TV Summit: Millennials, Social Are Hot Marketing Targets

Elipse's Habib: Latinos will represent 80% of growth in 18-29 year olds More

Hispanic TV Summit: Execs Aim to Reach the 'American Modern Latino Image'

Panel says latest Census numbers back up their argument that young Hispanics are fast growing segment of population More

Hispanic TV Summit: beIN Sport Adding Distributor 'Soon'

Obaidly says channel is already in 13 million homes More

Hispanic TV Summit: Viewers Want More Content on More Devices

Condista's Fiterra says "landscape is changing not just for the Hispanic market, but for all of us" More

Hispanic TV Summit: Univision's Conde Sees Growth Opportunity in English-Language Audience

President of Spanish-language network group wants to target non-Hispanic viewers with ABC News join venture More

Hispanic TV Summit: Dish Sees Results From Marketing Spend

Marketing VP says Dish Latino has seen net subscriber growth, and is the only such Hispanic-focused package to do so More

Hispanic TV Summit: Latino Programming No Longer About Language

Panel argues that it's more important to find common interests More

Hispanic TV Summit: It's Great Content, Not Great Spanish-Language Content

Panel asks if "Video for Hispanics" a better title for the event More



WESH Orlando Kicks Off Daily Political Show

12:30 p.m. slot extends Hearst TV station's election coverage in key battleground state More

Lora LeSage Promoted to NBC Owned Stations' Digital Senior VP

Exec brings "perfect balance of journalism, digital and business experience" to new role, says group president Valari Staab More

MARKET EYE: HARLINGEN-WESLACO-BROWNSVILLEE-MCALLEN, TEXAS



Boomtown on the Border

Four-city DMA offers array of over-the-air stations in two languages

Questions Mark Auction Launch

Broadcasters need answers to decide on offering up spectrum

CBS to Rename 'The Insider' As 'omg! NOW'

Change comes as part of Yahoo entertainment partnership More

Nogawski Out, Nuñez in at CBS Television Distribution

New president expands purview after eight years heading international distribution More