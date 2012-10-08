B&C BEYOND: OCTOBER 8, 2012
America's favorite zombies are getting ready to return to TV on Oct. 14, with the thirdseason premiere of AMC's The Walking Dead at 9 p.m. (For Dish Network subscribers still without the cable channel, the premiere will be live-streamed at AMCtv.com). For the second straight year, AMC decided to whet fans' appetite for the flesh-eaters with four original webisodes titled "Cold Storage." Developed, produced and directed by Emmywinning special effects guru Greg Nicotero, the five-minute episodes tell the story of a young man trying to reach his sister in the early days of the outbreak.
View photos from recent industry events such as Cartoon Network's 20th birthday celebration and NBC News' Education Nation event.
CMO SPOTLIGHT: NEW YORK LIFE INSURANCE CO.
Spreading the Good Word
TV remains core, but insurance giant is increasing digital spend
MEDIA BUYER & PLANNER TODAY SPOTLIGHT
Marketers are Looking for More Than a Few Good Men
Beyond sports, reaching elusive male viewers through cable, online
10TH ANNUAL HISPANIC TELEVISION SUMMIT
View photos from B&C and Multichannel News' Tenth Annual Hispanic Television Summit, held on Oct. 3 at the Marriott Marquis in New York.
Hispanic TV Summit: Millennials, Social Are Hot Marketing Targets
Elipse's Habib: Latinos will represent 80% of growth in 18-29 year olds More
Hispanic TV Summit: Execs Aim to Reach the 'American Modern Latino Image'
Panel says latest Census numbers back up their argument that young Hispanics are fast growing segment of population More
Hispanic TV Summit: beIN Sport Adding Distributor 'Soon'
Obaidly says channel is already in 13 million homes More
Hispanic TV Summit: Viewers Want More Content on More Devices
Condista's Fiterra says "landscape is changing not just for the Hispanic market, but for all of us" More
Hispanic TV Summit: Univision's Conde Sees Growth Opportunity in English-Language Audience
President of Spanish-language network group wants to target non-Hispanic viewers with ABC News join venture More
Hispanic TV Summit: Dish Sees Results From Marketing Spend
Marketing VP says Dish Latino has seen net subscriber growth, and is the only such Hispanic-focused package to do so More
Hispanic TV Summit: Latino Programming No Longer About Language
Panel argues that it's more important to find common interests More
Hispanic TV Summit: It's Great Content, Not Great Spanish-Language Content
Panel asks if "Video for Hispanics" a better title for the event More
WESH Orlando Kicks Off Daily Political Show
12:30 p.m. slot extends Hearst TV station's election coverage in key battleground state More
Lora LeSage Promoted to NBC Owned Stations' Digital Senior VP
Exec brings "perfect balance of journalism, digital and business experience" to new role, says group president Valari Staab More
MARKET EYE: HARLINGEN-WESLACO-BROWNSVILLEE-MCALLEN, TEXAS
Boomtown on the Border
Four-city DMA offers array of over-the-air stations in two languages
Questions Mark Auction Launch
Broadcasters need answers to decide on offering up spectrum
CBS to Rename 'The Insider' As 'omg! NOW'
Change comes as part of Yahoo entertainment partnership More
Nogawski Out, Nuñez in at CBS Television Distribution
New president expands purview after eight years heading international distribution More
