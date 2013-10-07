B&C BEYOND: OCTOBER 7, 2013
WHAT'S HAPPENING
COMMUNITY
Fox May Squeeze ‘SportsCenter,' But Analyst Sees ESPN Ad Gains
A second quarter ratings slump and new competition has Wall Street keeping a close eye on ESPN, a key player in parent company Walt Disney Co.'s financial lineup. More
MEL'S DINER
Earley Rising
Fox Broadcasting COO Joe Earley, who came up through PR and marketing, reveals why the broadcaster is using counterintuitive strategies to change with the times
SCHMOOZE
View photos from industry events such as the premiere screening of Showtime's 'Masters of Sex' on Sept. 26 in New York City and the commemoration of the return of 'NBA Inside Stuff' to NBA TV on Sept. 25 in Manhattan.
HISPANIC TV SUMMIT
Starcom Agencies Connect Messages in Myriad Ways
Presburger Shares Dual Vision for Latino Film, TV Projects
Marketing to Hispanics Goes Beyond Language
Social Media, TV Everywhere Drive Audience
To Tier or Not To Tier?
Uva Touts NBCU's Scale and Relevance
The ‘Delicate Dance' of Being First and Being Right
Ad Challenges Grow As Market Expands
Big Events Drive Viewers, Sponsorship Revenue
SYNDICATION
Twentieth Is Looking For Some ‘Modern' Love
Modern Family hopes to be first single-camera sitcom to reach Big Bang Theory status
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.