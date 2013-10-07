B&C BEYOND: OCTOBER 7, 2013



Fox May Squeeze ‘SportsCenter,' But Analyst Sees ESPN Ad Gains

A second quarter ratings slump and new competition has Wall Street keeping a close eye on ESPN, a key player in parent company Walt Disney Co.'s financial lineup. More

Earley Rising

Fox Broadcasting COO Joe Earley, who came up through PR and marketing, reveals why the broadcaster is using counterintuitive strategies to change with the times

View photos from industry events such as the premiere screening of Showtime's 'Masters of Sex' on Sept. 26 in New York City and the commemoration of the return of 'NBA Inside Stuff' to NBA TV on Sept. 25 in Manhattan.

Starcom Agencies Connect Messages in Myriad Ways

Presburger Shares Dual Vision for Latino Film, TV Projects

Marketing to Hispanics Goes Beyond Language

Social Media, TV Everywhere Drive Audience

To Tier or Not To Tier?

Uva Touts NBCU's Scale and Relevance

The ‘Delicate Dance' of Being First and Being Right

Ad Challenges Grow As Market Expands

Big Events Drive Viewers, Sponsorship Revenue

Twentieth Is Looking For Some ‘Modern' Love

Modern Family hopes to be first single-camera sitcom to reach Big Bang Theory status

