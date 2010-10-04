B&C BEYOND: OCTOBER 4, 2010

View photos from recent inductry events, including Women at NBCU's "Power of the Purse" breakfast and the New York Television Festival.

.



B&C/MCN's Hispanic Television Summit 2010

Turning Toward The Future

Phil Kent has alot on his plate, and therefore a lot on his mind. As chairman and CEO of Turner Broadcasting System, Kent oversees a massive group of businesses, both domestically and around the world.

With all of this going on, Kent sat for a rare interview with B&C Executive Editor Melissa Grego, conducted over two separate phone calls--one before and one after the shakeup at CNN.

An edited transcript combined from those wide-ranging conversations follows.



Special Report: Religious and Faith-Based Programming

New Technologies Help Shape Network Strategies

As much as multi-platform initiatives have been key to reinvigorating faith-based networks, so have new technologies that allow these networks to quantify viewer habits and interests to better shape their programming strategy. More.

Ohio Stations Complete Master Control Merger

As the CPB moves to encourage public stations to cut costs by merging their operations, the recently completed merger of the master control operations of public stations of WCET in Cincinnati and WPDT and WPTO in Dayton Ohio provides some lessons in the savings that can be achieved on the engineering and technical side of the operations. More.

Anderson Cooper to Give Daily Talk a Spin

Warner Bros. to launch show in 2011. More.

Oprah Returns for Fall Season with Ratings Rebound

Nancy Grace top first-run rookie, Mother top off-net. More.



Five Belo Stations Add ABC O&O's Live Well Network

WFAA Dallas, WWL New Orleans among those adding health and lifestyle digital network in November. More.

LIN Stations Try CoolTV Multicast Channel

Eleven markets to debut "radio on TV" net. More.