B&C BEYOND: OCTOBER 31, 2011



Log Onto ThisQuarterly Earnings Announcements

CBS Corp.

Crown Media Holdings

Discovery Communications

News Corp.







Screengrab

B&C Hall of Fame 2011

Click here to watch media coverage of the event.

Click here for complete coverage of the 21st annual B&C Hall of Fame.

From the Web

Seismic Shift Hits TV Ad Sales Game

The ad sales world is reeling from the game of musical chairs played by top-level executives at NBCUniversal and Turner Broadcasting, and everyone is waiting for the next shoes to drop.

Click here to read the full story.



FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTERClick here for a list ofB&Cstaff feeds.

View photos from B&C's 21st annual Hall of Fame.

Click here to view the slideshow.

(Re)Building Winning TV Stations at NBC

Valari Staab, president, NBC Owned Television Stations, spoke with Michael Malone, B&C deputy editor, about her plan to turnaround the stations.

Click here to read Staab talking about Steve Burke's involvement in the NBC owned stations

From Market Eye

'Badge' of Honor

Stations in Wisconsin's capital are dedicated to covering major statewide news

Click here to find out who is adding news, who claimed a Columbia-DuPont award and how the local economy is holding up