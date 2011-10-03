B&C BEYOND: OCTOBER 3, 2011



Screengrab

The Halloween spirit is coming a little early to FX, as the network prepares to enter the horror genre with the premiere of American Horror Story on Oct. 5. To get potential viewers properly terrified, FX launched a site devoted to the dark and twisted history of the haunted Los Angeles house that the series' main characters -- the Harmon family -- move into.



Click here to visit the site.



