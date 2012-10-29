B&C BEYOND: OCTOBER 29, 2012



Even serial killers have friends. With the premiere of Fox's new thriller, The Following, coming Jan. 21, the show's serial killer Joe Carroll (James Purefoy) has sent his "followers" to cities around the country to recruit more. Those who wish to be Joe's "friend" should look for those covered head-to-toe with phrases like "do I look like a killer," and "friend neighbor killer," who are giving out holographic bookmarks that direct to wearethefollowing.com, where a special message from Joe awaits. The stunt will take place-fittingly-on Halloween from 3-11 p.m. local time in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, among other cities.

Locations

Los Angeles - 2012 West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval (Santa Monica Blvd. West Hollywood)

New York - New York's Village Halloween Parade (6th Avenue South of Spring Street and North of Canal)

Boston - Bars/Restaurants (Boylston/Charles/Lansdowne Streets)

Chicago - Chicago Halloween 2012: Halloween Parade Chicago (Halsted from Waveland to Belmont);

Atlanta - Restaurants / Bars (Little Five Points)

Dallas - Restaurants / Bars (Deep Ellum)

Washington D.C. - Restaurants / Bars (Georgetown)

Philadelphia - Restaurants / Bars (Center City West, Rittenhouse Square)

Houston - Washington Avenue Halloween Block Party

Detroit - Downtown (Foxtown/Theater district)

