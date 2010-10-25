B&C BEYOND: OCTOBER 25, 2010



FOLLOW

B&C ON TWITTERClick

here for a list of B&C staff feeds.

Brian Williams Added to OnScreen Lineup



NBC Nightly News anchor and Managing Editor Brian Williams has joined the lineup for the 2010 OnScreen Media Summit on Oct. 28 in New York. Williams will do a keynote Q&A at 1 p.m. ET, conducted by B&C editor-in-chief Ben Grossman.

Click here for more information on the Summit.

View photos fromrecent industry events, including the 2010 ANA Annual Conference and the Mad Men season four finale screening.

Click here to view the slideshow.





Twentieth: Placing More Products



Executives at syndicator Twentieth Television, a News Corp.-owned division of Fox, are using Israel- and Los Angeles-based SeamBi's dynamic product placement technology to insert brands into already produced television shows.

Watch a video of SeamBi's technology in a scene of How I Met Your Mother.



Click here for more coverage from the CTAM Summit 2010.

Big Footprint Brings Windfall



Sinclair Broadcast Group has 58 stations in 35 markets, including 20 Fox affiliates and seven ABC outlets. The group's 22% coverage across the U.S. places it in the top 10 of U.S. stations groups. Sinclair Chairman/CEO/President David Smith spoke with B&C Deputy Editor Michael Malone about what makes the Maryland-based group unique.

An edited transcript follows.



LIN Stations Grab Spotmixer In-House Ad Service

17 markets get program designed to reel in new advertisers. More.

NBC Local Media Launches 'Nonstop' In Philly, D.C.

WCAU, WRC get digital channels; three West Coast stations to launch California Nonstop. More.





Negotiating In The Press

ABC, CBS and NBC so far have not made their shows available on Google TV, but the parties are talking. Meanwhile, network insiders took issue with a headline in The Wall Street Journal saying that the absence of their programs amounts to a "block." More.

Dish Deals On TV Everywhere

The satellite provider will give customers unlimited online access to primetime content from Turner's TNT and TBS; Cartoon and truTV content will be available by year-end. More.

It's Tip-Off Time For NBA's Triple Play

The 2010-2011 season, which starts this week, will mark the first time that the NBA League Pass will be available as a triple-play package on three screens--TV, PC and mobile. More.

Hallmark Hoping For Holiday Cheer

The holidays can't arrive soon enough for Hallmark Channel. The network's ballyhooed partnership with Martha Stewart opened as flat as a fallen souffle, it has battled its distributors, and at a time when most other cable networks are printing money, its ratings and ad revenue are down. Bill Abbott, CEO of Hallmark Channel's parent, Crown Media Holdings, tells B&C Business Editor Jon Lafayette that the network intends to remain married to the Martha lifestyle and stay its independent course, even with an iceberg named Oprah on the horizon.

An edited transcript of the interview follows.

Dean of TV Advertising Sales Retiring

B&C 2010 Hall of Fame inductee Jon Nesvig leaving Fox to spend even more time on golf courses. More.

ZenithOptimedia Advertising Forecast Looks Sunnier

Cable networks seen continuing their momentum as an alternative to broadcast primetime. More.