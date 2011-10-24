B&C BEYOND: OCTOBER 24, 2011

"







Oct. 26 at 4 p.m.

Entertainment Portability and Who's Doing What, When, Where and How Often

CTAM highlights how lifestyles affect viewing behaviors of the advertiser-coveted teen, adults 18-24 and 25-34 demos in a Webcast exploring the results of its latest research study. Tommy Cheng, VP research at Nielsen Entertainment, also weighs in on consumer use of video apps



PBS will present a four-part special NOVA, called The Fabric of the Cosmos.

Why We Won't See Lincoln/Douglas-Type Debate on TV

Those of you who made it through all the bickering and insult-slinging of Tuesday's CNN debate would have heard Newt Gingrich, after time was called, again question the unwieldy format of televised debates.

SEC Advises Net Breach Notification

Publicly traded cable and broadcast companies should be

on notice that they may need to inform their stockholders of online security

breaches, or risk running afoul of government regulators.



Switch to Commercial Ratings Is Helping Broadcast Net Works

Some cable networks also starting to get lift from C3, Nomura analyst says More

Amazon Extends Streaming Video Deal With PBS

Titles include NOVA, Antiques Roadshow and Ken Burns documentaries More



Christine Dorfler Named CFO of NBC Owned Stations

VP of finance for flagship WNBC tapped by group chief Valari Staab for key position More

Gannett Broadcast Revenue Down 6%

Take political out of last year's figures, and revenue in Dave Lougee's TV division was up, while digital business and retrans continue to grow More

Prepared for Disaster

Faced with government attempts to prevent reporters from covering the Arab Spring, CNN senior international correspondent Nic Robertson has regularly turned to alternative technologies to get around the restrictions.

Click here to read more about how Robertson both stayed prepared and ahead of the government forces that would track restrict coverage.