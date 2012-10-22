B&C BEYOND: OCTOBER 22, 2012



Go to This

Click here for information about the Paley Center for Media's annual L.A. Benefit.



The Screengrab



One of the highlights of the annual New York Television Festival, which runs Oct. 22-27, is the Independent Pilot Competition, which features stories spanning all genres. From accounts of actors "rehabilitating" their lives post-career and an "immortal being" working for the FBI to friends taking part in bizarre automotive events, viewers would be hard-pressed to find something that didn't fit their interests. Other highlights of this year's festival include the world premiere screening of The CW's The Carrie Diaries, Samsung's Second Screen Storytellers competition, a send-off to Jersey Shore, a keynote from Justified creator Graham Yost, the Fox Tuesday comedy panel and the Late-Night Writers panel.

Click here to view any of the 53 trailers and learn more about the festival.

FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTERClick here for a list of B&C staff feeds.

Click here for complete information on B&C's 22nd Annual Hall of Fame.

View photos from recent industry events such as the 2012 CTAM Summit and NBCU's "Healthy Week."

Click here to view more photos

AMC's Collier Looks Beyond Network's Monster Hit

GM scans what's next for drama brand after The Walking Dead's huge return

Click here to read the full story.



Mark Lund Succeeds Ed Piette Atop WBZ-WSBK Boston

NBC Stations veteran and son of ex-CBS president Peter Lund returns to Eye More

NBC Owned Stations Launching Retro Subchannel

Classic hits digi-net Cozi TV to compete with Me-TV, Antenna TV and RTV for boomer eyeballs, according to Time Out ChicagoMore



Aaron Meyerson Out as CTD President of Programming

Maureen FitzPatrick, Joe Ferullo upped to senior VPs to share development job More

'Katie' Down, 'Probst' Up as Rookie Syndies Settle In

Dr. Phil, Live! go one-two among the veteran talkers More