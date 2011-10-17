B&C BEYOND: OCTOBER 17, 2011
Go to This
News Technology
Summit
Oct. 18-19
Sheratan DFW
Airport Hotel, Dallas Texas
B&C and TV Technology
hosts the tenth annual NewsTechnology Summit this week, as leaders in television news
come together to discuss topics such as the future of the business, designing
newsrooms and studios, and centralization and automation enhancements in the
industry. Keynote speakers include Peter Diaz, president, media
operations, Belo Corp.; Jerry Gumbert, president and CEO, Audience
Research & Development; and Erik Moreno, SVP, corporate development,
Fox Networks Group.
Sessions begin with a luncheon keynote at noon, Tuesday,
and end with a luncheon keynote on Wednesday, concluding by 2 p.m. Program
includes group cocktails and dinner with keynote Tuesday night. Click
here for more information.
Screengrab
Aim High, a six-episode series from producer McG (Supernatural, Chuck), uses a computer program to take information from a viewer's Facebook page and insert it in the series.
Click here to watch the series' trailer.
From the Web
Alleged Vegas Station Scammer Hits Pacific Northwest
A man operating under the names Tyler Hilman and Jonathan Hilman, who is said to have duped multiple Las Vegas TV stations, has popped up again in the Pacific Northwest. Click here to read more.
BLOG: Ad Scammer Strikes Vegas Stations
View photos from recent industry events such as Women at NBCU's "Power of the Purse" breakfast and the inaugural "MTV Pioneers" speaker series.
Click here to view the slideshow.
News Technology
Campaign Road
Warriors
Network news reporters are using new technologies to
cover the 2012 elections more comprehensively.
Click here for more on eachreporter's use of these technologies to cover the 2012 campaigns.
The Editing
Landscape Gets Recut
The launch of Final Cut Pro X has shaken up the
professional editing sector in ways Apple never anticipated.
Click here for more on the enhancements to editing andnewsroom production systems that allow stations and news organizations to moreefficiently produce content.
Nexstar Promotes Jerry Walsh to Local Content Director
Newsroom veteran to expand local expertise groupwide in new position for company More
Roberts Broadcasting Files for Bankruptcy
MyNet and CW not the right audience match that UPN was More
NAB Chief's Message: Get Spectrum Done Right
National Association of Broadcasters President Gordon Smith says he thinks Congress is getting the message that their constituents have a stake in free over-the-air TV.
Click here to read the complete interview.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.