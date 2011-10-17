B&C BEYOND: OCTOBER 17, 2011



News Technology

Summit

Oct. 18-19

Sheratan DFW

Airport Hotel, Dallas Texas

B&C and TV Technology

hosts the tenth annual NewsTechnology Summit this week, as leaders in television news

come together to discuss topics such as the future of the business, designing

newsrooms and studios, and centralization and automation enhancements in the

industry. Keynote speakers include Peter Diaz, president, media

operations, Belo Corp.; Jerry Gumbert, president and CEO, Audience

Research & Development; and Erik Moreno, SVP, corporate development,

Fox Networks Group.

Sessions begin with a luncheon keynote at noon, Tuesday,

and end with a luncheon keynote on Wednesday, concluding by 2 p.m. Program

includes group cocktails and dinner with keynote Tuesday night. Click

here for more information.



Screengrab

Aim High, a six-episode series from producer McG (Supernatural, Chuck), uses a computer program to take information from a viewer's Facebook page and insert it in the series.

Click here to watch the series' trailer.

Alleged Vegas Station Scammer Hits Pacific Northwest



A man operating under the names Tyler Hilman and Jonathan Hilman, who is said to have duped multiple Las Vegas TV stations, has popped up again in the Pacific Northwest. Click here to read more.

BLOG: Ad Scammer Strikes Vegas Stations



News Technology

Campaign Road

Warriors

Network news reporters are using new technologies to

cover the 2012 elections more comprehensively.



Click here for more on eachreporter's use of these technologies to cover the 2012 campaigns.



The Editing

Landscape Gets Recut

The launch of Final Cut Pro X has shaken up the

professional editing sector in ways Apple never anticipated.



Click here for more on the enhancements to editing andnewsroom production systems that allow stations and news organizations to moreefficiently produce content.

Nexstar Promotes Jerry Walsh to Local Content Director

Newsroom veteran to expand local expertise groupwide in new position for company More

Roberts Broadcasting Files for Bankruptcy

MyNet and CW not the right audience match that UPN was More



NAB Chief's Message: Get Spectrum Done Right

National Association of Broadcasters President Gordon Smith says he thinks Congress is getting the message that their constituents have a stake in free over-the-air TV.

Click here to read the complete interview.