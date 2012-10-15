B&C BEYOND: OCTOBER 15, 2012



The Screengrab



October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month (you may have noticed our pink cover this week), and Lifetime wants to make sure its viewers are properly educated on the cause. As part of the network's long-standing initiative, "My Lifetime Commitment," Lifetime is providing a plethora of information on breast cancer awareness, including questions to ask during a breast exam; shared stories from breast cancer survivors and activists like Jennifer Aniston and Demi Moore; and detailed information on the network's Stop Breast Cancer for Life effort. It's not just for women either; the site also gives men information on how to support a woman who is diagnosed with breast cancer.

Early Season Ratings Have Analysts Concerned

Ratings for the broadcast networks during the first two weeks of the new season have slid far enough for analysts on Wall street to start sounding alarms. More



MEDIA BUYER & PLANNER TODAY SPOTLIGHT

Agency Execs: If It Smells Like a Miss, Why Call It a Hit?

Buyers rankled by networks' full-season orders for low-rated rookie series

Sizing Up Cable's Crown Jewel

C-SPAN VP Peter Kiley on the marketing-and misconceptions-of the public service network

She's Mastered The ABC's of Ad Sales

Determination and data the keys to Geri Wang's success

Media General Sells its Last Newspaper

Company says Tampa Tribune divestment makes it a pure-play broadcaster "focused on broadcast television and digital media" More

David Barrett to Receive Golden Mike Award

Hearst TV chief a "vigorous champion" of Broadcasters Foundation's mission to help broadcasters in need More