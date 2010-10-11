B&C BEYOND: OCTOBER 11, 2010
Save the Date: 2010 OnScreen Media Summit, Oct. 28
Some of the biggest names in the audience-measurement business will come together Oct. 28 in New York to outline and debate the latest strategies for measuring and monetizing content delivery at B&C and Multichannel News' 2010 OnScreen Media Summit.
Friends With Benefits
Networks all
over the hipness scale are turning to social media to communicate with
viewers and build larger, more engaged audiences for their shows. While
doing so, they are getting the added benefit of sccumulating enough
followers to attract the interest of their advertising clients.
MIPCOM Highlights
The weather was great last week in Cannes and so was the sales climate at MIPCOM, with broadcasters and programmers opening up their wallets for new acquisitions.
DirecTV's Dan Patrick Show To Be Syndicated
Series to be picked up by 25 regional sports networks. More.
Will & Grace To Join Nip/Tuck On Viacom's Logo
Channel to air hit NBC sitcom starting September 2013. More.
NBC Local Media Sites See Big Audience Gains
Page views up 32% year-over-year on 'Locals Only' station sites; social media is helping drive traffic growth. More.
WLS Chicago Offers Glimpse At Post-Oprah Program
ABC O&O's live a.m. "entertainment/talk show" seeking creative help. More.
Film Fades to Digital
Several filmmakers and directors of photography talk about the future of TV production and their work with DSLRs. More.
