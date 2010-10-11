B&C BEYOND: OCTOBER 11, 2010

Save the Date: 2010 OnScreen Media Summit, Oct. 28

Some of the biggest names in the audience-measurement business will come together Oct. 28 in New York to outline and debate the latest strategies for measuring and monetizing content delivery at B&C and Multichannel News' 2010 OnScreen Media Summit.

View

photos from recent inductry events, including Comedy Central's "Night of Too Many Stars" and ATAS' "Celebrating 45 Years of

Days of Our Lives

"...

.



Friends With Benefits

Networks all

over the hipness scale are turning to social media to communicate with

viewers and build larger, more engaged audiences for their shows. While

doing so, they are getting the added benefit of sccumulating enough

followers to attract the interest of their advertising clients.

MIPCOM Highlights

The weather was great last week in Cannes and so was the sales climate at MIPCOM, with broadcasters and programmers opening up their wallets for new acquisitions.

DirecTV's Dan Patrick Show To Be Syndicated

Series to be picked up by 25 regional sports networks. More.

Will & Grace To Join Nip/Tuck On Viacom's Logo

Channel to air hit NBC sitcom starting September 2013. More.



NBC Local Media Sites See Big Audience Gains

NBC Local Media Sites See Big Audience Gains

Page views up 32% year-over-year on 'Locals Only' station sites; social media is helping drive traffic growth.

WLS Chicago Offers Glimpse At Post-Oprah Program

ABC O&O's live a.m. "entertainment/talk show" seeking creative help. More.

Film Fades to Digital

Film Fades to Digital

Several filmmakers and directors of photography talk about the future of TV production and their work with DSLRs.