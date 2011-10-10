B&C BEYOND: OCTOBER 10, 2011

Watch This: TV Premieres for Week of Oct. 10



* - New Show

Monday (10/10)

9 p.m.: Bored to Death (HBO)

9:30 p.m.: Enlightened (HBO)*

Tuesday (10/11)

8 p.m.: Last Man Standing (ABC)*

Wednesday (10/12)

10 p.m.: Psych (USA)

Sunday (10/16)

10 p.m.: The Walking Dead (AMC)



Screengrab

ABC is teasing episodes of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition season nine via an interactive Facebook social game that lets players design their own solutions to the week's makeover challenges.



From the Web: Station to Station



Scripps' blockbuster acquisition of the McGraw-Hill station group (Editor's Note: In terms of station M&A, "blockbuster" doesn't mean the same thing it meant five years ago) looks like a smart pickup for Cincinnati-based Scripps. Perhaps most notably, Scripps acquires some serious muscle with ABC , as it adds ABC affiliates in Denver, Indianapolis, San Diego and Bakersfield to an already booming batch of ABCs. More



CTAM in NY

Local TV the Go-To Information Source During Irene

66% of respondents in hurricane-hit markets cite local TV news as source for "key and critical information about the storm" More

Scripps Grabs McGraw-Hill Stations for $212 Million

CEO Boehne sees greater scale, inroads into Hispanic community and increased clout with expanded ABC portfolio -- not to mention footholds in Denver and Indianapolis capital markets -- with acquisition More



Oprah's doctors -- 'Phil' and 'Oz' -- start new season as talk's top shows

Warner Bros.' big off-network bet, The Big Bang Theory, is off to a strong start in national ratings More

Entertainment Studios Nabs Twentieth TV Exec

Tracy Anderson to head up direct-response sales More

Media Buyer Peggy Green Leaves Zenith

Takes turn as CMO in Residence at NBCU Integrated Media More

Cox Adopts Visible World Product for Promos

Subscribers get offers tailored to cable zone More



