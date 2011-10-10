B&C BEYOND: OCTOBER 10, 2011
Watch This: TV Premieres for Week of Oct. 10
* - New Show
Monday (10/10)
9 p.m.: Bored to Death (HBO)
9:30 p.m.: Enlightened (HBO)*
Tuesday (10/11)
8 p.m.: Last Man Standing (ABC)*
Wednesday (10/12)
10 p.m.: Psych (USA)
Sunday (10/16)
10 p.m.: The Walking Dead (AMC)
Screengrab
ABC is teasing episodes of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition season nine via an interactive Facebook social game that lets players design their own solutions to the week's makeover challenges.
Click here to channel your inner Ty Pennington.
From the Web: Station to Station
Looks Like A Savvy Grab For Scripps
Scripps' blockbuster acquisition of the McGraw-Hill station group (Editor's Note: In terms of station M&A, "blockbuster" doesn't mean the same thing it meant five years ago) looks like a smart pickup for Cincinnati-based Scripps. Perhaps most notably, Scripps acquires some serious muscle with ABC , as it adds ABC affiliates in Denver, Indianapolis, San Diego and Bakersfield to an already booming batch of ABCs. More
CTAM in NY
Complete Coverage: CTAM in NY
FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTERClick here for a list ofB&Cstaff feeds.
View photos from recent industry events such as CNN's Erin Burnett: OutFront launch party and the BET Hip Hop Awards...
Click to view the slideshow.
MIPCOM: Complete Coverage
Local TV the Go-To Information Source During Irene
66% of respondents in hurricane-hit markets cite local TV news as source for "key and critical information about the storm" More
Scripps Grabs McGraw-Hill Stations for $212 Million
CEO Boehne sees greater scale, inroads into Hispanic community and increased clout with expanded ABC portfolio -- not to mention footholds in Denver and Indianapolis capital markets -- with acquisition More
Oprah's doctors -- 'Phil' and 'Oz' -- start new season as talk's top shows
Warner Bros.' big off-network bet, The Big Bang Theory, is off to a strong start in national ratings More
Entertainment Studios Nabs Twentieth TV Exec
Tracy Anderson to head up direct-response sales More
Media Buyer Peggy Green Leaves Zenith
Takes turn as CMO in Residence at NBCU Integrated Media More
Cox Adopts Visible World Product for Promos
Subscribers get offers tailored to cable zone More
Click here for more on the new SS3 truck and its design
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.