B&C BEYOND: OCTOBER 1, 2012



Go to This

Click here to register for B&C/Multichannel's 10th Annual Hispanic TV Summit in New York



The Screengrab



Raising Hope stars Martha Plimpton (Virginia Chance) and Garret Dillahunt (Burt Chance) may not actually be a house cleaner and a pool/lawn expert, but they do play them on the Fox comedy, which premieres its third season Oct. 2 at 8 p.m. And the network is giving one lucky viewer a chance to put the stars' real-life skills to the test. "Won't it be great to have your home cleaned by someone who pretends to clean every week?" Plimpton said of the contest in a statement. "And as Virginia would say... no crime scenes, hoarders or cat collectors." Fans who meet that criteria have until Oct. 8 at 11:59 p.m. PT to submit their most "awkward" family photo at fox.com/cleansweep with an explanation of why their family is just like the "happily dysfunctional" Chance clan. Executive producer and creator Greg Garcia will choose the winner.

Click here to enter the contest.

From the Web

Syfy Set for 31 Days of Halloween



Syfy is getting in costume for one of its favorite holidays, Halloween. The network is again teaming up with NYC & Co. to stage events named for Syfy shows around New York's five boroughs. Nationally, viewers will be able to participate in sweepstakes through Syfy.com or via social media.

More

FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTERClick here for a list of B&C staff feeds.

Click here for complete information on B&C's 22nd Annual Hall of Fame.

View photos from recent industry events such as CBS' Fall Premiere Party and Law & Order: SVU's 300th episode celebration...

Click here to view more photos

HISPANIC TV SPOTLIGHT

Click here to see a clip of José Díaz-Balart on The Daily Show With Jon Stewart.





WGBA Green Bay Strikes Viral Gold

with ‘Replacement Weather Guy' Spontaneous spoof of Packers-Seahawks officials' debacle a big hit More

Pew Study: Local TV Remains Most Popular Local Info Source

Newspapers provide wider view and Internet is growing, but television holds local news crown More





With a 2.0 Rating, 'Katie' Opens as Top Rookie Talk Show

Ellen has its best premiere in the show's 10-year history; Family Feud improves 22% due to time-period upgrades More

Regis' Return to Daytime Boost 'Rachel Ray'

Ratings up in New York, Philadelphia, Washington for Philbin's Sept. 24 visit More





Olympics Give NBC Big Third-Quarter Ratings Boost

10 of 11 top cable networks suffer viewership declines More

Television Shows Signs of Escaping Recession

Veronis Suhler forecast sees 5.8% growth for subscription TV and 5.9% for broadcast between 2011 and 2016 More