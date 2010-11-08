B&C BEYOND: NOVEMBER 8, 2010
MSNBC Lifts Suspension of Olbermann
After MSNBC suspended its primetime anchor Keith Olbermann indefinitely
without pay for making political donations on Friday, the network said Sunday it has lifted the suspension and scheduled the host toreturn to his program, CountdownWith Keith Olbermann, on Nov. 9. More.
'Phil,' 'Rachael' and 'Millionaire' All Hit Season Highs
Baseball, Cablevision hit other syndies hardMore.
Disney-ABC's Janice Marinelli Epands Duties
Janice Marinelli's duties have been expanded at Disney, where she
previously served as president of Disney-ABC domestic television
distribution. More.
Newsroom Spotlight: Graphics From the Cloud
Centralized graphics and cloud computing are increasingly
being used by station groups to help reduce newsroom costs
and speed the production of high-quality graphics. More.
Disney to Sell Stations in Toledo, Flint
ABC O&Os WJRT and WTVG going to George Lilly's SJL Broadcasting More.
Fisher CFO Lovejoy Departing
Hassan Natha will move up when Lovejoy leaves at year-end More.
