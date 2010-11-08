B&C BEYOND: NOVEMBER 8, 2010

Exclusive Video

MSNBC Lifts Suspension of Olbermann



After MSNBC suspended its primetime anchor Keith Olbermann indefinitely

without pay for making political donations on Friday, the network said Sunday it has lifted the suspension and scheduled the host toreturn to his program, CountdownWith Keith Olbermann, on Nov. 9. More.

'Phil,' 'Rachael' and 'Millionaire' All Hit Season Highs

Baseball, Cablevision hit other syndies hardMore.

Disney-ABC's Janice Marinelli Epands Duties

Janice Marinelli's duties have been expanded at Disney, where she

previously served as president of Disney-ABC domestic television

distribution. More.

Newsroom Spotlight: Graphics From the Cloud

Centralized graphics and cloud computing are increasingly

being used by station groups to help reduce newsroom costs

and speed the production of high-quality graphics. More.

Disney to Sell Stations in Toledo, Flint

ABC O&Os WJRT and WTVG going to George Lilly's SJL Broadcasting More.

Fisher CFO Lovejoy Departing

Hassan Natha will move up when Lovejoy leaves at year-end More.