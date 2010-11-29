B&C BEYOND: NOVEMBER 29, 2010

Go to These

It's gala gridlock on Tuesday, with four L.A.- and

NYC-based celebrations. Times and locations below:

Showtime Holiday Soiree

7-10 p.m.

The Quincy Estate in Hancock Park

511 S. Muirfield Road

Los Angeles, CA 90020

Cocktails and dinner

Discovery Communications' annual holiday party

The Campbell Apartment

Grand Central Station

6:30-9:30 p.m.

Drinks and hors d'oeuvres

Paley Center Los Angeles' Salute to Excellence Gala

Cocktails at 6 p.m.

Dinner & event at 7 p.m.

Beverly Wilshire Hotel

9500 Wilshire Blvd.

Beverly Hills, California 90212

Dorothy and Sherrill C. Corwin Human Relations Award Dinner

6:30 p.m.

The Beverly Hills Hotel

9641 Sunset Boulevard,

Beverly Hills, California 90210



Fox Embraces Underdog Status

With just a fraction of the network programming aired by rival stations, a Fox-owned oulet offers lots and lots of local news. Fox stations CEO Jack Abernethy says the group retains its scrappy ethic even as the stations continue to grow share in their markets. Abernethy spoke with B&C Deputy Editor Michael Malone about what makes the Fox O&Os unique.

An edited transcript follows.

NBC Affiliates Applaud, Challenge New Management

Stations hope Greenblatt's Showtime pedigree will give primetime a kick. More.

Media Rating Council Yanks Accreditation for Diary Markets

154 TV markets affected after 2009 Nielsen diary sample comes up short. More.







Two and a Half Men Renewed Through 2021

Tribune, Sinclair sign show's first second-cycle deals. More.

Jeremy Kyle Cleared in More Than 70% of U.S.

Debmar-Mercury preps show for fall 2011 debut. More.

MCV Plans Mobile TV Service in 20 Markets

In a major boost to the prospects for mobile digital television, the Mobile Content Venture that is backed by 12 major broadcasters has announced a commitment to roll out mobile video services in 20 DMAs reaching more than 40% of the U.S. population by the end of 2011. More.

BroadcastWeather's Forecasting Factory

Automation, Internet delivery significantly reduces costs for centralized weather production. More.



Toby Byrne Jumps to Top of Fox Ad Sales Ranks

Named to replace Jon Nesvig, who retires at year-end. More.

TWC Takes Wraps Off Low-Price Video Package

ESPN, Fox News, TNT, TLC not included in TV Essentials bundle. More.

McSlarrow on Exit: This Wasn't Going to Be My Last Job

NCTA President/CEO Kyle McSlarrow will be exiting the association next spring after more than five years to pursue long-term plans to get into the business side of cable. McSlarrow talked with B&C Washington Bureau Chief John Eggerton in an exclusive interview Nov. 19 about his departure, and the future.

Read the full Q&A here.