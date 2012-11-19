B&C BEYOND: NOVEMBER 19, 2012



Discovery Holiday Party

When: Tuesday, Nov. 27, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: The Campbell Apartment at Grand Central Terminal, New York

Ion Television Holiday Party

When: Thursday, Nov. 29, 6-10 p.m.

Where: 404 NYC, New York





For those who are going through election withdrawal, TV Guide magazine business editor Stephen Battaglio's new ebook, Election Night: A Television History, from NBC Publishing, will give you enough election related fodder to get you through the next four years. Battaglio's ebook offers his take on the evolution of presidential Election Night broadcasts from 1948 to present, combined with footage from the NBC News archives and commentary from news anchors including Tom Brokaw, Tim Russert and Brian Williams. The enhanced edition features more than an hour of video that includes TV appearances from presidents like Kennedy, Reagan, Clinton and Obama. And for those who want to relive this year's Election Night, NBC Publishing has released that chapter for free this month.

Living for the City

Syndication execs find that in order to shape talk show winners, you need to court the urban African-American vote

View photos from recent industry events such as Fox's The X Factor finalists party and NBC's Democracy Plaza...

View photos from B&C's 3rd annual "Keynotes & Cocktails Women of Hollywood" event, held on Nov. 14 at Hollywood's Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles.

View photos from B&C/Multichannel News' Advanced Advertising event, held on Nov. 13 at the Roosevelt Hotel in New York.

VOD Ads Must Remove 'Friction' to Hit Scale

Panelists: Workflow, metadata standards needed to tap into opportunity

Obama Campaign Showed Value of Targeting Viewers

Panel says win demonstrated advances in reaching audiences efficiently

Data Will Drive Addressable Ad Market

Addressability helps advertisers buy smarter

Marketers Have Yet to Fully Monetize Multiscreening

Tangible rewards for advertising on three screens, for both agency and distributor

Zeebox Aims to Build One Second Screen App to Rule Them All

Forbes says app's simplicity, synchronization, measurement are attractive to advertisers



Broadcasters Sync Up Second-Screen Efforts

Competition is strong, as companies push major app expansion for 2013

Spectrum Sellers Unite

Broadcasters considering selling their spectrum rights are enlisting former Disney and News Corp. executive Preston Padden to push for a broadcaster-friendly incentive auction framework, but they will be doing so under the anonymity of potential auction bidders.



More



Turner's Wright Looking to Expand Hits Beyond Summer

TNT is open to different drama after The Closer, while TBS hopes Cougar Town makes its own Big Bang

Click here to read the full story.



Denali Media Holdings Acquires Three Alaska Stations

Local telecommunications biggie buys into broadcast; KTVA Anchorage part of deal

KMGH Apologizes for Airing Profane Petraeus Book Cover

"Inexcusable oversight" as reporter for Denver station grabbed doctored image of biography cover for 5 p.m. newscast





Viacom Ad Revenue Takes a Hit

Company reports net earnings grew in quarter ended Sept. 30, despite lower ratings at Nickelodeon and MTV

Nielsen Snaps Up SocialGuide

Start-up to become part of joint venture with McKinsey, NM Incite