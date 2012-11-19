B&C BEYOND: NOVEMBER 19, 2012
Discovery Holiday Party
When: Tuesday, Nov. 27, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: The Campbell Apartment at Grand Central Terminal, New York
Ion Television Holiday Party
When: Thursday, Nov. 29, 6-10 p.m.
Where: 404 NYC, New York
For those who are going through election withdrawal, TV Guide magazine business editor Stephen Battaglio's new ebook, Election Night: A Television History, from NBC Publishing, will give you enough election related fodder to get you through the next four years. Battaglio's ebook offers his take on the evolution of presidential Election Night broadcasts from 1948 to present, combined with footage from the NBC News archives and commentary from news anchors including Tom Brokaw, Tim Russert and Brian Williams. The enhanced edition features more than an hour of video that includes TV appearances from presidents like Kennedy, Reagan, Clinton and Obama. And for those who want to relive this year's Election Night, NBC Publishing has released that chapter for free this month.
Living for the City
Syndication execs find that in order to shape talk show winners, you need to court the urban African-American vote
View photos from recent industry events such as Fox's The X Factor finalists party and NBC's Democracy Plaza...
B&C'S 3RD ANNUAL KEYNOTES & COCKTAILS: WOMEN OF HOLLYWOOD
View photos from B&C's 3rd annual "Keynotes & Cocktails Women of Hollywood" event, held on Nov. 14 at Hollywood's Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles.
ADVANCED ADVERTISING
View photos from B&C/Multichannel News' Advanced Advertising event, held on Nov. 13 at the Roosevelt Hotel in New York.
VOD Ads Must Remove 'Friction' to Hit Scale
Panelists: Workflow, metadata standards needed to tap into opportunity More
Obama Campaign Showed Value of Targeting Viewers
Panel says win demonstrated advances in reaching audiences efficiently More
Data Will Drive Addressable Ad Market
Addressability helps advertisers buy smarter More
Marketers Have Yet to Fully Monetize Multiscreening
Tangible rewards for advertising on three screens, for both agency and distributor More
Zeebox Aims to Build One Second Screen App to Rule Them All
Forbes says app's simplicity, synchronization, measurement are attractive to advertisers More
SECOND SCREEN: WHAT'S WORKING
Broadcasters Sync Up Second-Screen Efforts
Competition is strong, as companies push major app expansion for 2013
Spectrum Sellers Unite
Broadcasters considering selling their spectrum rights are enlisting former Disney and News Corp. executive Preston Padden to push for a broadcaster-friendly incentive auction framework, but they will be doing so under the anonymity of potential auction bidders.
More
Turner's Wright Looking to Expand Hits Beyond Summer
TNT is open to different drama after The Closer, while TBS hopes Cougar Town makes its own Big Bang
Denali Media Holdings Acquires Three Alaska Stations
Local telecommunications biggie buys into broadcast; KTVA Anchorage part of deal More
KMGH Apologizes for Airing Profane Petraeus Book Cover
"Inexcusable oversight" as reporter for Denver station grabbed doctored image of biography cover for 5 p.m. newscast More
Viacom Ad Revenue Takes a Hit
Company reports net earnings grew in quarter ended Sept. 30, despite lower ratings at Nickelodeon and MTV More
Nielsen Snaps Up SocialGuide
Start-up to become part of joint venture with McKinsey, NM Incite More
