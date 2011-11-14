B&C BEYOND: NOVEMBER 14, 2011



A Conversation with Leslie Moonves

Thursday, Nov. 17, 2011

The Beverly Hilton Hotel

Reception 11:30

Lunch/Program 12:00 - 2:00

Live-stream 1:00 - 2:00

Leslie Moonves, CBS Corp. president and CEO, sits for the Hollywood Radio and Television Society's next iteration of its Newsmaker Luncheon series, "A Conversation With Leslie Moonves," as he lends his insights and predictions about where the TV industry is headed.

Screengrab



Fans of the new Showtime series Homeland can test their powers of deception as the network offers polygraph tests online for viewers to try to beat a lie detector, just like one of the characters in the series' Nov. 6 episode. With a Webcam and a Facebook account, the polygraph app uses voice stress analysis to gauge how users would fare under interrogation (without the harsh penalty for failing). For those in search of the real thing, Homeland vans with professional polygraphists will travel to New York; Philadelphia; Washington, D.C.; San Francisco; and Los Angeles to administer in-person tests.

What Happens in Atlanta...

Video's Next Act: Setting the Multiscreen Stage

SCTE Cable-Tec Expo

Nov. 15, 2011

7-8:15 a.m.

Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta, Ga.

What's the right path to the next-generation video architecture? Come join the discussion as Multichannel News hosts a breakfast panel Nov. 15 at 7 a.m. as part of SCTE's Cable-Tec Expo in Atlanta. Featured panelists including Seachange's Steve Davi; BigBand's Rajive Dhar; Suddenlink's Gregg Grigaitis; Cox's Steve Necessary; Avail-TVN's Kevin Parks and Time Warner Cable's Matt Zelesko will analyze different technology approaches and how they match up with operators' strategies. Topics will include advanced user interfaces, the move to MPEG-4 video, social media integration and the role of over-the-top content.

Dana Walden: Looking for Success Beyond Her 'Homeland'

20th Century Fox Television is on a roll. With fresh hits like New Girl on Fox, American Horror Story on FX and Homeland on Showtime, the studio is hardly resting on its Modern Family laurels. But like any studio chiefs, there are plenty of challenges facing chairmen Dana Walden and Gary Newman in a media environment that just won't sit still.

Tribune's Next Chapter

Nils Larsen was named CEO of Tribune Broadcasting in late May. He took over a group with some major challenges-including being mired in Chapter 11 for nearly three years-but one with considerable clout.

CBS Coming to Jackson, Tenn.

Fast-growing DMA No. 176 gets CBS on Bahakel powerhouse WBBJ's dot-2; CBS affiliates president Wilkin 'delighted' with new foothold in western Tennessee More

Nexstar Revenue Up 2.3% in Third Quarter

Strong advertising paces pure-play broadcaster, as Nexstar bucks station-group trend by showing Q3 revenue growth More



'Hell on Wheels' Pulls AMC's Second-Best Debut

Western's Nov. 6 premiere draws 4.4 million viewers More

Starz Renews 'Spartacus' for Third Season

Pickup comes ahead of drama's season-two premiere More



All Politics Is Local – Especially in News

As the 24-hour local cable news business gets ready to celebrate its 25th anniversary on Dec. 15, many such channels are already gearing up for next year's elections by changing the way they report the news.

Click here to read more on the 25-year legacy of local cable news channels.