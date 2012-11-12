B&C BEYOND: NOVEMBER 12, 2012



What: Q4 2012 Viacom Inc. Earnings Conference Call

When: Thursday, November 15 at 8:30 a.m. ET

History's Pawn Stars is giving its viewers who can't make it out to the Gold and Silver Pawn Shop the chance to sell their extra items anyway through a new interactive site, PawnStars.com. The site, which launched Nov. 5 along with the show's sixth season, allows fans to pawn items via a new partnership with online pawn shop Pawngo, which offers an alternative to the usual pawn shop experience with their team of expert evaluators and GIA graduate gemologists. PawnStars.com will also allow users to watch episodes of the hit reality series, play the Pawn Stars Facebook game and purchase merchandise.

Kids Specials Offer Marketers Early Christmas Presence

An ad chance to reach moms that's so bright, you could even say it glows

VOD AND ADVANCED ADVERTISING

On-Demand Ads Finally Ready for Their Close-Up

Dynamic VOD ad insertion could be in 40 million homes by 2013

ELECTION 2012

Nexstar's Sook Sees Major Broadcast Consolidation Continuing

Perhaps just a dozen major station groups nationwide in future, president/CEO tells investors, as Nexstar picks up five stations for $52.5 million More

Rentrak Signs Up 200th Station With KLAS

Landmark CBS affiliate in Vegas will keep Nielsen, but likes detailed ratings info More

Meteorologists Play 'Let's Ask America' for Hurricane Sandy Relief

Local TV personalities Skyped in to show on Thursday, Nov. 8 More

Syndies Steady Headed Into November Sweeps

Shows shrug off pre-emptions from third presidential debate, World Series More