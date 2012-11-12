B&C BEYOND: NOVEMBER 12, 2012
Go to This
Click here for registration information about B&C/Multi's Advanced Advertising event in New York.
Look Out for This
Click here for information about B&C's 3rd annual "Women of Hollywood" event.
Log On to This
What: Q4 2012 Viacom Inc. Earnings Conference Call
When: Thursday, November 15 at 8:30 a.m. ET
Click here to view the webcast
FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTERClick here for a list of B&C staff feeds.
Click here for complete information on B&C's 22nd Annual Hall of Fame.
History's Pawn Stars is giving its viewers who can't make it out to the Gold and Silver Pawn Shop the chance to sell their extra items anyway through a new interactive site, PawnStars.com. The site, which launched Nov. 5 along with the show's sixth season, allows fans to pawn items via a new partnership with online pawn shop Pawngo, which offers an alternative to the usual pawn shop experience with their team of expert evaluators and GIA graduate gemologists. PawnStars.com will also allow users to watch episodes of the hit reality series, play the Pawn Stars Facebook game and purchase merchandise.
Click here to begin finding out how much your items are worth.
View photos from recent industry events such as the 46th Annual CMA Awards and Family Guy's 200th episode celebration...
Click here to view more photos
MEDIA BUYER AND PLANNER TODAY SPOTLIGHT
Kids Specials Offer Marketers Early Christmas Presence
An ad chance to reach moms that's so bright, you could even say it glows
Click here to read the full story.
VOD AND ADVANCED ADVERTISING
On-Demand Ads Finally Ready for Their Close-Up
Dynamic VOD ad insertion could be in 40 million homes by 2013
Click here to read the full story.
ELECTION 2012
Click here to read B&C's live-blog of Election Night coverage.
Nexstar's Sook Sees Major Broadcast Consolidation Continuing
Perhaps just a dozen major station groups nationwide in future, president/CEO tells investors, as Nexstar picks up five stations for $52.5 million More
Rentrak Signs Up 200th Station With KLAS
Landmark CBS affiliate in Vegas will keep Nielsen, but likes detailed ratings info More
Meteorologists Play 'Let's Ask America' for Hurricane Sandy Relief
Local TV personalities Skyped in to show on Thursday, Nov. 8 More
Syndies Steady Headed Into November Sweeps
Shows shrug off pre-emptions from third presidential debate, World Series More
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.