B&C BEYOND: NOVEMBER 1, 2010



FOLLOW

B&C ON TWITTERClick

here for a list of B&C staff feeds.

Consistency Doesn't Mean Complacency

The CBS network is off to another solid fall season, and President and CEO Leslie Moonves is always happy to tout that fact while stumping for the overall well-being of broadcast television, especially as retransmission cash wars flare up all over the industry. Speaking at the 2010 Broadcasting & Cable/Multichannel News OnScreen Media Summit on Oct. 28 in New York City, Moonves sat for an interview with B&C Executive Editor Melissa Grego.

An edited transcript of that conversation follows.

OnScreen Media Summit

For more coverage of the B&C/MCN OnScreen Media Summit, including a photo gallery, click here.



Fox An Early Super Bowl Winner

Network sells out Super Bowl with plenty of time left on the clock. More.

Commercial-Free Sundance's New Metric For Sponsors

Network works with Nielsen to measure ad-campaign effectiveness. More.

View photos fromBroadcasting & Cable's 20th annual Hall of Fame gala, held Oct. 27 at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York.

Click here to view the slideshow.







Time Warner Cable Asks FCC To Kill LIN Acuisition

Operator wants Commish to deny sale of Acme CW outlets over joint retrans negotiations, or put conditions on it. More.

Belo's KING Seattle Pairs With Seattle Times On Ad Network

beLOCAL matches local content providers with advertisers. More.



The New Math of Social Media Research

Which software is being used to crunch social media data? Top researchers discuss key challenges in tracking social media and describe the new advanced math and technologies for connecting the dots. More.