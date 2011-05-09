B&C BEYOND: MAY 9, 2011

Guide-ing TV's Brand (New) Future

Thursday , May 12 at 2:00 p.m. EDT

Click here to register for this live webinar



Powell Gets Big D.C. Welcome



If Wednesday night's Washington reception for former FCC Chairman and now National Cable & Telecommunications Association President Michael Powell was any indication, he will have a respectful and attentive commission audience for his advocacy for the cable industry.

Click here to read the complete story.



FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTERClick here for a list ofB&Cstaff feeds.



View photos from recent industry events, including the royal wedding and the Time 100 gala...

Click here to view the slideshow.



Knowing Where TV Success Is Born



With the broadcast networks poised to rake in lots of cash this upfront to go with all those shiny new retrans dollars, here are five ways they can really make the money work next season.

Click here to read the complete story.

Food Guides Gall Marketers

Representatives of food marketers, cable operators and broadcasters tell B&C that more than 1,700 cable and broadcast programs could be affected if the industry were to comply with new government recommendations on voluntary mandates and restrictions on marketing food to children. More.

Click here to read the full report.

Inside the Borscht Beltway

At the White House Correspondents dinner in Washington on April 30, President Obama and Saturday Night Live head writer Seth Meyers produced more skewers between them than contestants in a Food Network

shish kebab competition.

Click here to view the video footage.

PEJ: Google, A News Site's Best Friend

The Project for Excellence in Journalism looked at the top 25 news sites in the U.S. to examine the key issues for those trying to monetiaze site traffic. More.

NBCU Launching Three New Local News Nets

Starting week of May 2, stations will launch nonstop multicast digital news/info channels More

NY, DC Stations Cover Local Angles of Terror Leader's Death

Residents of both markets celebrate bin Laden's demise, but remember events of a decade ago sadly More

Judge Judy Sheindlin Signs New Multiyear Deal with CBS

Will keep 'Judge Judy' on air through 2015 More

NATPE to Return to Miami for 2012 Conference

'NATPE 2012 - Content First' will draw on 2011 growth More