B&C BEYOND: MAY 7, 2012

Discovery Communications Q1 Earnings Conference Call

When: Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. ET

E.W. Scripps Q1 Earnings Conference Call

When: Tuesday, 9:00 a.m. ET

Nexstar Broadcast Group Q1 Earnings Conference Call

When: Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. ET

Charter Communications Q1 Earnings Conference Call

When: Tuesday, 11:00 a.m. ET

DirecTV Q1 Earnings Conference Call

When: Tuesday, 2 p.m. ET

The Walt Disney Company Q2 Earnings Conference Call

When: Tuesday, 5 p.m. ET

LIN TV Corp. Q1 Earnings Conference Call

When: Wednesday, 9:00 a.m. ET

News Corp. Q3 Earnings Conference Call

When: Wednesday, 4 p.m. ET

AMC Networks Q1 Earnings Conference Call

When: Thursday, 10 a.m. ET

Sick of watching reality stars exploring incredible travel destinations while you "slum" it in your living room? Bravo's newest culinary series, Around the World in 80 Plates, which sends chefs around the world to compete in different restaurants, aims to change that by giving viewers a chance to get off the couch and join the fun by experiencing exotic locales such as Argentina or Thailand. Hopeful travelers can enter Bravo's "Fill a Jet Sweepstakes" via a Facebook app by creating up to three virtual jets-or joining a friend's jet-before the May 8 deadline. Once a "jet" has nine "passengers," it may be entered in the contest. The winner will be announced May 9, the same day the series premieres.

Ads Targeting Hispanics Finally Lose Their Bad 'Stache

Many media buying agency executives can recall the days when clients submitted TV commercials to air on Spanish-language networks that were either exact duplicates of those shot for English-language nets-only with poorly done Spanish voice-over dubbings-or spots filmed with English-speaking actors sporting exaggerated, stereotypical moustaches, under the assumption that facial hair would make them look like the Hispanic males the messages were targeting.

Sinclair Revenue Up 23% in Q1

Acquisitions of Four Points and Freedom help broadcaster vastly outpace peer groups, with greater growth forecasted for second quarter More

Report: Stations to Book $20 Billion in 2012 Revenue

Yet TV ad market "not what it was" in face of digital challengers, says BIA/Kelsey More

SyndieS Slow in Run-Up to May Sweeps

Off-network rookie The Big Bang Theory remains syndication's top-rated show More

Litton's Weekend Adventure To Air on American Forces Network

Weekend block will reach more than 1 million service members worldwide More