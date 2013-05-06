B&C BEYOND: MAY 6, 2013



Go to This

For the fifth annual OnDemand Summit, B&C/Multichannel News is bringing an entourage -- well, the former star of HBO's Entourage, Adrian Grenier, that is. The rest of this year's cast includes keynote guest Jim Packer of Lionsgate and executives from Rentrak, Canoe, Verizon and more to discuss the evolution of OnDemand TV.

For more info and to register, go to OnDemandSummit.com

Don't Miss This

Click here for a full schedule of 2013 upfronts.

Log On to This

What: Q1 2013 DirecTV Earnings Webcast

When: Tuesday, May 7 at 11 a.m. PT

Click here to view the webcast.

What: Q3 2013 News Corp. Earnings Conference Call

When: Wednesday, May 8 at 4 p.m. ET

Click here to view the webcast.

For a full list of earnings, click here.



The Screengrab



HBO is letting viewers relive those special awkward family photos to promote its new series, Family Tree, about a man who researches his lineage, premiering May 12 at 10:30 p.m. At AwkwardFamilyPhotos.com (an independent site), users can superimpose their faces onto a selection of classically awkward family portraits by uploading photos from a computer or Facebook. Those who believe they have the perfect family portrait can have theirs placed in the Awkward Family Photos gallery online.

Moonves Plays the Double-Digit Rate Card

Pre-upfront posturing is going into high gear as media companies report first-quarter earnings. On CBS' call with analysts May 1, president and CEO Les Moonves broke out of an uncharacteristic reticence about setting high upfront expectations.

FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTERClick here for a list of B&C staff feeds.

View photos from recent industry events such as the BBC upfronts and the Radio Disney Awards...

Click here to view more photos.

B&C's WOMEN OF NEW YORK 2013



View photos from B&C's third annual Women of New York event, held May 2 at the Grand Hyatt in New York...

Click here to view more photos.

Telemundo Pitches Power of Homegrown Programming

Owning content enables innovation and integrated opportunities

Click here to read the full story.





Allbritton to Explore Sale of Company

WJLA Washington, KATV Little Rock, KTUL Tulsa among stations made available for acquisition by group More

Salt Lake NBC Won't Air 'Hannibal'

Church of Latter Day Saints-owned KSL will air news; KUCW picks up killer drama More



ATSC Plans Not as Easy as 1, 2.0, 3.0

As standards group turns 30, all thoughts are on forging the next generation of broadcast technology

Click here to read the full story.

