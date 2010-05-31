B&C BEYOND: MAY 31, 2010

GO TO THIS

How do you say "3D" in French? Find out at the Dimension 3 Expo, an international interdisciplinary forum on advancements in stereoscopic 3D technology.

Tuesday - Thursday, Saint-Denis, France

Best remembered as Michael Corleone's bumbling brother Fredo in The Godfather, John Cazale made only five films before dying of lung cancer at 42. Look back on his too-short career in I Knew It Was You: Rediscovering John Cazale.

Hungry for more culinary programming? Scripps Networks Interactive adds another course to its feast of food and lifestyle cable channels with the launch of Cooking Channel.



JON LAFAYETTE NAMED B&C BUSINESS EDITOR

B&C has named Jon Lafayette to the position of Business Editor, reporting directly to B&C Editor-in-Chief Ben Grossman.

Lafayette brings a stellar reputation and background in the business, having built his own prominent brand at several of the biggest names in the television industry. Leveraging his expertise, he will oversee B&C's coverage of the intersection of the content delivery business with Madison Avenue and Wall Street.

Analysis: Disney Junior a Promising New Kid on theBlock

Disney's announcement May 26 that it would shutter the moribund SOAPnet and replace it with the pre-school-age targeted Disney Junior seems like a solidly intuitive move for the Mouse House, with its core assets of kid-friendly characters and content. More.

Frame-Compatible 3D Just Fine for Now

One of the reasons stereoscopic 3D TV is becoming reality

this year is that networks and pay-TV operators plan to transmit their

3D video

in "frame-compatible" broadcast formats designed to work within the

existing

infrastructure used for HD transmission. More.