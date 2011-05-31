B&C BEYOND: MAY 30, 2011

Screengrab

Late-night funnyman Jimmy Kimmel just couldn't contain his

sorrow and collaborated with R&B group Boyz II Men on a heartwarming tribute

to O, "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye (to Oprah Winfrey)," a gentle send-up of the

group's hit "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday."







Why You Really Can't Say Enough About 'American Idol'

Ten year old shows that lose their biggest star and basically reboot are just not supposed to do what American Idol did Wednesday night, or all season for that matter. The Idol finale Wednesday night between that country kid and one of those blonde girls was up 9% in the demo over last year. And that is remarkable.

Mark Haines Passes Away at 65

Veteran journalist Mark Haines passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday evening. He was 65 years old.



View photos from recent industry events, including NBCUniversal's "Healthy Week" and the 70th Annual Peabody Awards...

Retrans Cash Might Triple By 2017, SNL Kagan Predicts

Total could reach $2.61 billion, but networks will be getting a cut from stations MoreViacom Raises Dividend

Economy's recovery has media companies returning value to shareholders More

Scripps Stations On Board With ABC's Live Well Network

Nine more local affiliate partners sign on to carry ABC-owned stations' "home, health and lifestyle" digi-channel More

CBS Raises the Retrans Bar



CFO Joe Ianiello says retrans/reverse comp fees may top $1 billion in five years, which would double the Eye's current retrans take More



Schwarzenegger Marriage Split Sends Syndie Mags Up

Judge Judy tops all of syndication for second week in a row More

ABC Weekend Adventure to Launch Sept. 3

Six new E/I shows to air on ABC owned stations and affiliates More