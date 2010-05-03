B&C BEYOND: MAY 3, 2010
LOOK OUT FOR THIS
CBS Corp. CEO Leslie Moonves gives his quarterly pep talk on the power of broadcasting (known to cure cancer!) and the strength of the upfront market (gains in the high double digits!) when the company reports earnings.
May 5, Conference Call at 4:30 p.m. ET
"Certainly right now the advertising market is very strong," News Corp. COO Chase Carey recently remarked at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles. "TV, if anything, has proven once again the unique value of television advertising." Who does he think he is, Les Moonves? Find out how much his boss, Rupert Murdoch, shares his optimism when News Corp. reports earnings.
May 4, Live Webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET
Also reporting quarterly earnings this week:
- Belo Corp., May 3
- Time Warner, May 5
- Cablevision, May 6
- DirecTV, May 6
- Scripps Networks Interactive, May 6
- Liberty Media, May 7
- Mediacom, May 7
- The Washington Post Co., May 7
LOG ONTO THIS
Missed Conan O'Brien's interview on 60 Minutes--his first since leaving NBC? Read about it here and watch video here.
Not playing for Team CoCo? Watch how Jay Leno fared at the White House Correspondents Dinner.
Save The Date: September 29, 2010
De La Hoya Gets a New Title
Boxer and businessman Oscar De La Hoya will awarded B&C/Multichannel News' annual Lifetime of Achievement in Hispanic Television Award in a ceremony in New York City. More.
Quietly Dancing to the Top
Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron talks with B&C
Executive Editor Melissa Grego about his hit show and how he'd fix American
Idol... and only on Broadcastingcable.com: Bergeron on Kate
Gosselin, skimpy outfits and which show is the cockroach of primetime.
More.
Stations to Get $17 Billion in 2010
BIA/Kelsey says local growth lies in digital. More.
Credit Suisse Forecasts Upfront Bounce
Revises full-year estimates upward but still predicts ad decline. More.
ADverse:Atkinson on Advertising
B&C Business Editor Claire
Atkinson takes you inside the agencies and sales departments of the TV
advertising world, with upfront updates, reports on new digital
platforms and the latest on who's buying what, from the Oscars to the
Olympics.
Upfront Central
The premier destination for complete coverage of the upfront advertising market, with news and analysis including network-by-network profiles, photos from the network upfront presentations, pilot clips and an interactive calendar of upfront events.
BC/DC:Advice to Stations on Third-Party Campaign Ads
The Supreme Court
has ruled corporations and unions can directly fund ads supporting or
opposing political candidates, and those ads can be charged the full
freight rather than the lowest unit rate that must be given to qualified
candidates.
Veteran communications attorneys Erwin Krasnow and
John Wells King drew up some points for stations to ponder, as the
stations prepare for what they hope will be an influx of third-party
ads. B&C Washington Bureau Chief John Eggerton obtained a
copy of the memo. Clickhere to read more.
PROGRAMMING PICK UPS
TNT Renews 'Southland'For Third Season
Turner's TNT has renewed Southland for a third season. The
police drama initially ran on NBC but was picked up by the cabler for
its second season last year when NBC declined.More
HBO Launches ‘True Blood'Webisodes
Shortform clips will premiere on Yahoo! TV before becoming available to
other sites, VOD More
ONLINE HOCKEY SCORES
Hockey isn't TV's biggest draw, but NHL.com set traffic records in April and a single-day record April 25, thanks to two overtime playoff games. More.
