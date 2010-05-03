B&C BEYOND: MAY 3, 2010

LOOK OUT FOR THIS



CBS Corp. CEO Leslie Moonves gives his quarterly pep talk on the power of broadcasting (known to cure cancer!) and the strength of the upfront market (gains in the high double digits!) when the company reports earnings.

May 5, Conference Call at 4:30 p.m. ET

"Certainly right now the advertising market is very strong," News Corp. COO Chase Carey recently remarked at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles. "TV, if anything, has proven once again the unique value of television advertising." Who does he think he is, Les Moonves? Find out how much his boss, Rupert Murdoch, shares his optimism when News Corp. reports earnings.

May 4, Live Webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET

Also reporting quarterly earnings this week:

Belo Corp., May 3

Time Warner, May 5

Cablevision, May 6

DirecTV, May 6

Scripps Networks Interactive, May 6

Liberty Media, May 7

Mediacom, May 7

The Washington Post Co., May 7

LOG ONTO THIS





Missed Conan O'Brien's interview on 60 Minutes--his first since leaving NBC? Read about it here and watch video here.

Not playing for Team CoCo? Watch how Jay Leno fared at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

Save The Date: September 29, 2010

De La Hoya Gets a New Title

Boxer and businessman Oscar De La Hoya will awarded B&C/Multichannel News' annual Lifetime of Achievement in Hispanic Television Award in a ceremony in New York City. More.

Quietly Dancing to the Top

Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron talks with B&C

Executive Editor Melissa Grego about his hit show and how he'd fix American

Idol... and only on Broadcastingcable.com: Bergeron on Kate

Gosselin, skimpy outfits and which show is the cockroach of primetime.

More.

Stations to Get $17 Billion in 2010

BIA/Kelsey says local growth lies in digital. More.

Credit Suisse Forecasts Upfront Bounce

Revises full-year estimates upward but still predicts ad decline. More.

ADverse:Atkinson on Advertising

B&C Business Editor Claire

Atkinson takes you inside the agencies and sales departments of the TV

advertising world, with upfront updates, reports on new digital

platforms and the latest on who's buying what, from the Oscars to the

Olympics.

Upfront Central

The premier destination for complete coverage of the upfront advertising market, with news and analysis including network-by-network profiles, photos from the network upfront presentations, pilot clips and an interactive calendar of upfront events.

BC/DC:Advice to Stations on Third-Party Campaign Ads

The Supreme Court

has ruled corporations and unions can directly fund ads supporting or

opposing political candidates, and those ads can be charged the full

freight rather than the lowest unit rate that must be given to qualified

candidates.

Veteran communications attorneys Erwin Krasnow and

John Wells King drew up some points for stations to ponder, as the

stations prepare for what they hope will be an influx of third-party

ads. B&C Washington Bureau Chief John Eggerton obtained a

copy of the memo. Clickhere to read more.

PROGRAMMING PICK UPS

TNT Renews 'Southland'For Third Season



Turner's TNT has renewed Southland for a third season. The

police drama initially ran on NBC but was picked up by the cabler for

its second season last year when NBC declined.More

HBO Launches ‘True Blood'Webisodes

Shortform clips will premiere on Yahoo! TV before becoming available to

other sites, VOD More

ONLINE HOCKEY SCORES

Hockey isn't TV's biggest draw, but NHL.com set traffic records in April and a single-day record April 25, thanks to two overtime playoff games. More.

View and download weekly primetime and syndication ratings charts at

B&C's TV Ratings channel

.

*****